Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2025

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹687.75 and closed slightly lower at ₹684.40. The stock reached a high of ₹693.20 and a low of ₹679.35 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹251,664.55 crore, Tata Motors' 52-week high stands at ₹1,179.05, while the 52-week low is ₹667.40. The BSE recorded a volume of 779,437 shares traded.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|690.45
|Support 1
|676.6
|Resistance 2
|698.75
|Support 2
|671.05
|Resistance 3
|704.3
|Support 3
|662.75
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹851.0, 24.48% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹625.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|7
|Buy
|13
|13
|11
|11
|Hold
|7
|7
|8
|9
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 41.91% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 779 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹693.20 & ₹679.35 yesterday to end at ₹683.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend