Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹769.8 and closed higher at ₹774.45, marking a positive shift. The stock reached a high of ₹773.35 and a low of ₹748.85 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹285,158.4 crore, Tata Motors remains well within its 52-week range, with a high of ₹1,179.05 and a low of ₹718. The BSE volume recorded was 489,284 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 14.31% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 489 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹773.35 & ₹748.85 yesterday to end at ₹750.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend