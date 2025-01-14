Hello User
Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went down today, 14 Jan 2025, by -3.06 %. The stock closed at 774.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 750.75 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at 769.8 and closed higher at 774.45, marking a positive shift. The stock reached a high of 773.35 and a low of 748.85 during the day. With a market capitalization of 285,158.4 crore, Tata Motors remains well within its 52-week range, with a high of 1,179.05 and a low of 718. The BSE volume recorded was 489,284 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14844 k

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 14.31% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 489 k.

14 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors closed at ₹774.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 773.35 & 748.85 yesterday to end at 750.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

