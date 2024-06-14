Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors opened at ₹1001.4 and closed at ₹988.6 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹1001.4 and a low of ₹980.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹377,786.84 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1062.32, and the 52-week low was ₹536.34. The BSE volume for the day was 450,162 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|997.92
|Support 1
|977.07
|Resistance 2
|1010.08
|Support 2
|968.38
|Resistance 3
|1018.77
|Support 3
|956.22
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1000.0, 1.45% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹580.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1265.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|7
|Buy
|13
|12
|11
|13
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|5
|Sell
|3
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.49% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 450 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1001.4 & ₹980.55 yesterday to end at ₹988.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend