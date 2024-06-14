Hello User
Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went down today, 14 Jun 2024, by -0.29 %. The stock closed at 988.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 985.75 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors opened at 1001.4 and closed at 988.6 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 1001.4 and a low of 980.55. The market capitalization stood at 377,786.84 crore. The 52-week high was 1062.32, and the 52-week low was 536.34. The BSE volume for the day was 450,162 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jun 2024, 08:47 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1997.92Support 1977.07
Resistance 21010.08Support 2968.38
Resistance 31018.77Support 3956.22
14 Jun 2024, 08:31 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1000.0, 1.45% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 580.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1265.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5567
    Buy13121113
    Hold7775
    Sell3443
    Strong Sell1111
14 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12546 k

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.49% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 450 k.

14 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors closed at ₹988.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1001.4 & 980.55 yesterday to end at 988.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

