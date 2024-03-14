Active Stocks
Wed Mar 13 2024 15:59:35
  1. ITC share price
  2. 422.40 4.49%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 143.50 -5.87%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 973.05 -4.28%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 264.30 -7.28%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,460.10 0.01%
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 14 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went down today, 14 Mar 2024, by -4.28 %. The stock closed at 1016.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 973.05 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today
Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at 1017.75 and closed at 1016.6. The stock reached a high of 1021.45 and a low of 964. The market capitalization was 372848.82 crore. The 52-week high was 1065.6 and the 52-week low was 400.4. The BSE volume for the day was 1868951 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Mar 2024, 08:03:54 AM IST

Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹1016.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Motors BSE traded a volume of 1,868,951 shares with a closing price of 1,016.6.

