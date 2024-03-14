Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 14 Mar 2024

Tata Motors stock price went down today, 14 Mar 2024, by -4.28 %. The stock closed at 1016.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 973.05 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at ₹1017.75 and closed at ₹1016.6. The stock reached a high of ₹1021.45 and a low of ₹964. The market capitalization was ₹372848.82 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1065.6 and the 52-week low was ₹400.4. The BSE volume for the day was 1868951 shares traded.
14 Mar 2024, 08:03:54 AM IST
