Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock on the Rise Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : Tata Motors opened at ₹1010.3 and closed at ₹1046.85 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1010.3 and a low of ₹948. The market capitalization stands at ₹367,722.72 crore. The 52-week high for Tata Motors is ₹1065.6 and the low is ₹478.45. The BSE volume for the day was 4,451,744 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors' trading volume until 10 AM is 77.51% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹958.75, down by 0.08%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Tata Motors touched a high of 964.4 & a low of 953.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|963.05
|Support 1
|952.2
|Resistance 2
|969.15
|Support 2
|947.45
|Resistance 3
|973.9
|Support 3
|941.35
Today, Tata Motors' stock price rose by 0.17% to reach ₹961.2, in line with the upward trend seen in its industry peers like Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors DVR, Ashok Leyland, and Jupiter Wagons. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also experienced gains of 0.08% and 0.1% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Maruti Suzuki India
|12827.7
|158.6
|1.25
|13066.85
|8964.9
|403306.18
|Tata Motors
|961.2
|1.65
|0.17
|1065.6
|504.75
|368355.09
|Tata Motors DVR
|646.8
|0.95
|0.15
|712.9
|262.3
|247869.41
|Ashok Leyland
|202.3
|2.95
|1.48
|205.1
|144.2
|59397.85
|Jupiter Wagons
|498.1
|14.25
|2.95
|507.15
|112.15
|20536.34
An increase in futures price and open interest in Tata Motors indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, prompting traders to consider maintaining their long positions.
Tata Motors share price is at ₹962 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹935.1 and ₹997.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹935.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 997.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Motors' stock price has dropped by -0.20% and is currently trading at ₹957.65. Over the past year, Tata Motors' shares have increased by 86.02% to ₹957.65. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.14% to 22104.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.56%
|3 Months
|2.82%
|6 Months
|46.92%
|YTD
|23.05%
|1 Year
|86.02%
The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|997.4
|Support 1
|935.1
|Resistance 2
|1035.0
|Support 2
|910.4
|Resistance 3
|1059.7
|Support 3
|872.8
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1000.0, 4.22% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹580.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1265.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|7
|11
|Buy
|11
|14
|13
|14
|Hold
|7
|4
|5
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|3
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
The trading volume yesterday was 348.13% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 58 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1010.3 & ₹948 yesterday to end at ₹1046.85. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
