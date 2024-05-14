Hello User
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock on the Rise Today

LIVE UPDATES
11 min read . 10:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 14 May 2024, by 0.26 %. The stock closed at 959.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 962 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : Tata Motors opened at 1010.3 and closed at 1046.85 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1010.3 and a low of 948. The market capitalization stands at 367,722.72 crore. The 52-week high for Tata Motors is 1065.6 and the low is 478.45. The BSE volume for the day was 4,451,744 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:51 AM IST Tata Motors share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is -77.51% lower than yesterday

Tata Motors' trading volume until 10 AM is 77.51% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 958.75, down by 0.08%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

14 May 2024, 10:39 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Motors touched a high of 964.4 & a low of 953.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1963.05Support 1952.2
Resistance 2969.15Support 2947.45
Resistance 3973.9Support 3941.35
14 May 2024, 10:10 AM IST Tata Motors Live Updates

14 May 2024, 09:53 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Tata Motors' stock price rose by 0.17% to reach 961.2, in line with the upward trend seen in its industry peers like Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors DVR, Ashok Leyland, and Jupiter Wagons. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also experienced gains of 0.08% and 0.1% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Maruti Suzuki India12827.7158.61.2513066.858964.9403306.18
Tata Motors961.21.650.171065.6504.75368355.09
Tata Motors DVR646.80.950.15712.9262.3247869.41
Ashok Leyland202.32.951.48205.1144.259397.85
Jupiter Wagons498.114.252.95507.15112.1520536.34
14 May 2024, 09:44 AM IST Tata Motors share price update : Futures trading higher by 0.05%; Futures open interest increased by 2.13%

An increase in futures price and open interest in Tata Motors indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, prompting traders to consider maintaining their long positions.

14 May 2024, 09:38 AM IST Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹962, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹959.55

Tata Motors share price is at 962 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 935.1 and 997.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 935.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 997.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

14 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Tata Motors' stock price has dropped by -0.20% and is currently trading at 957.65. Over the past year, Tata Motors' shares have increased by 86.02% to 957.65. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.14% to 22104.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.56%
3 Months2.82%
6 Months46.92%
YTD23.05%
1 Year86.02%
14 May 2024, 09:01 AM IST Top Gainers and Losers today on 13 May, 2024: Cipla, Asian Paints, Tata Motors, Bharat Petroleum Corporation among most active stocks; Check full list here

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/top-gainers-and-losers-today-on-13-may-2024-cipla-asian-paints-tata-motors-bharat-petroleum-corporation-among-most-active-stocks-check-full-list-here-11715596403906.html

14 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST Tata Motors share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1997.4Support 1935.1
Resistance 21035.0Support 2910.4
Resistance 31059.7Support 3872.8
14 May 2024, 08:36 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1000.0, 4.22% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 580.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1265.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy66711
    Buy11141314
    Hold7454
    Sell4431
    Strong Sell1111
14 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today : Tata Motors volume yesterday was 63 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14153 k

The trading volume yesterday was 348.13% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 58 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

14 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹1046.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1010.3 & 948 yesterday to end at 1046.85. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

