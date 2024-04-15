Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : Tata Motors opened at ₹1015.5, closed at ₹1013.15 with a high of ₹1029.25 and a low of ₹1013.5 on the last trading day. The market cap stood at ₹390869.45 crore, with a 52-week range between ₹450.05 and ₹1065.6. The BSE volume recorded for the day was 439,390 shares traded.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.68%
|3 Months
|21.93%
|6 Months
|52.68%
|YTD
|30.59%
|1 Year
|116.93%
Tata Motors stock is currently priced at ₹1019.95, showing a net change of 6.8 and a percentage change of 0.67. The stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
On the last day, Tata Motors on BSE had a trading volume of 439,390 shares with a closing price of ₹1013.15.
