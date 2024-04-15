Hello User
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 15 Apr 2024, by 0.67 %. The stock closed at 1013.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1019.95 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : Tata Motors opened at 1015.5, closed at 1013.15 with a high of 1029.25 and a low of 1013.5 on the last trading day. The market cap stood at 390869.45 crore, with a 52-week range between 450.05 and 1065.6. The BSE volume recorded for the day was 439,390 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Apr 2024, 09:32 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.68%
3 Months21.93%
6 Months52.68%
YTD30.59%
1 Year116.93%
15 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹1019.95, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹1013.15

Tata Motors stock is currently priced at 1019.95, showing a net change of 6.8 and a percentage change of 0.67. The stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

15 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹1013.15 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Motors on BSE had a trading volume of 439,390 shares with a closing price of 1013.15.

