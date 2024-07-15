Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at ₹1022.65 and closed at ₹1020.75. The high for the day was ₹1025.85, while the low was ₹1014.45. The market capitalization was ₹389610.04 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1065.6, and the 52-week low was ₹593.5. The BSE volume for the day was 633079 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Motors has increased by 0.38% and is currently trading at ₹1020.45. Over the past year, Tata Motors shares have surged by 64.33% to reach ₹1020.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.24% to reach 24502.15 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.32%
|3 Months
|-7.67%
|6 Months
|24.92%
|YTD
|30.76%
|1 Year
|64.33%
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1024.85
|Support 1
|1013.45
|Resistance 2
|1031.05
|Support 2
|1008.25
|Resistance 3
|1036.25
|Support 3
|1002.05
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1100.0, 8.2% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹650.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Buy
|15
|15
|13
|13
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 633 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1025.85 & ₹1014.45 yesterday to end at ₹1016.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend