Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Down in Trading Today

Tata Motors stock price went down today, 15 Mar 2024, by -0.54 %. The stock closed at 973.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 967.8 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Tata Motors Share Price Today : Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹968.95 and closed at ₹973.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹982 and the low was ₹955.9. The market cap stands at ₹370,837.15 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹1065.6 and ₹400.4 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 626,086 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
15 Mar 2024, 09:00:05 AM IST
Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹967.8, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹973.05
The current stock price of Tata Motors is ₹967.8 with a percent change of -0.54, resulting in a net change of -5.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
15 Mar 2024, 08:03:20 AM IST
Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹973.05 on last trading day
On the last day, Tata Motors' BSE volume was 626086 shares, and the closing price was ₹973.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!