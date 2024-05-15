Hello User
Tata Motors Share Price Highlights : Tata Motors closed today at 947.2, down -1.81% from yesterday's 964.7

51 min read . 15 May 2024

51 min read . 15 May 2024 Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Highlights : Tata Motors stock price went down today, 15 May 2024, by -1.81 %. The stock closed at 964.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 947.2 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Highlights

Tata Motors Share Price Highlights : Tata Motors' stock opened at 966.05 and closed at 959.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 968 and the low was 953.55. The market cap stood at 369,696.32 crore. The 52-week high was 1065.6 and the 52-week low was 504.75. The BSE volume for the day was 871,806 shares traded.

15 May 2024, 08:08 PM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors has a 5.64% MF holding & 19.20% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 5.95% in december to 5.64% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 18.62% in december to 19.20% in march quarter.

15 May 2024, 07:39 PM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors achieved a ROE of 48.22% in the most recent fiscal year, with a return on investment of 17.16% in the same period. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 34.62% and 30.27% respectively.

15 May 2024, 07:05 PM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors has experienced a significant decline in EPS and a modest increase in revenue over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 4379278.00 cr, a slight increase compared to the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to see a growth of 14.38% in revenue and 22.84% in profit for the upcoming quarter 4.

15 May 2024, 06:33 PM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1000.0, 5.57% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 580.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1265.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy66711
    Buy11141314
    Hold7454
    Sell4431
    Strong Sell1111
15 May 2024, 06:11 PM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Motors' stock price dropped by 1.81% to reach 947.2, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors DVR, and Ashok Leyland are declining, whereas Jupiter Wagons, another peer, is witnessing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.08% and 0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Maruti Suzuki India12750.55-63.95-0.513066.858964.9400880.57
Tata Motors947.2-17.5-1.811065.6504.75362989.95
Tata Motors DVR637.75-8.7-1.35712.9262.3244401.23
Ashok Leyland201.4-3.15-1.54205.9144.259133.6
Jupiter Wagons512.5522.554.6520.8112.1521132.11
15 May 2024, 05:37 PM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Tata Motors reached a low of 945.1 and a high of 973 on the current day.

15 May 2024, 04:32 PM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -1.66%; Futures open interest increased by 5.74%

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Tata Motors indicate a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

15 May 2024, 03:51 PM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors closed today at ₹947.2, down -1.81% from yesterday's ₹964.7

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors share price closed the day at 947.2 - a 1.81% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 964.6 , 982.75 , 992.5. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 936.7 , 926.95 , 908.8.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

15 May 2024, 03:47 PM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 23.58% higher than yesterday

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: As of 3 PM, Tata Motors has seen a 23.58% increase in trading volume compared to yesterday. The stock price is currently trading at 947.2, showing a decrease of -1.81%. Analyzing both volume traded and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume may suggest further price declines.

15 May 2024, 03:18 PM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors trading at ₹945.6, down -1.98% from yesterday's ₹964.7

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Tata Motors has broken the first support of 956.5 & second support of 947.8 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 942.05. If the stock price breaks the final support of 942.05 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

15 May 2024, 03:00 PM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors Short Term and Long Term Trends

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Motors share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 02:56 PM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1007.39
10 Days1010.28
20 Days1002.32
50 Days988.34
100 Days903.50
300 Days773.45
15 May 2024, 02:52 PM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 12.58% higher than yesterday

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Tata Motors has experienced a 12.58% increase in trading volume compared to yesterday. The stock is currently trading at 950.35, showing a decrease of -1.49%. Analyzing both volume and price is essential for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 02:39 PM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 953.87 and 949.97 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by buying close to the hourly support at 949.97 and selling near the hourly resistance at 953.87.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1951.97Support 1949.47
Resistance 2953.43Support 2948.43
Resistance 3954.47Support 3946.97
15 May 2024, 02:11 PM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1000.0, 5.1% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 580.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1265.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy66711
    Buy11141314
    Hold7454
    Sell4431
    Strong Sell1111
15 May 2024, 02:02 PM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors trading at ₹951.3, down -1.39% from yesterday's ₹964.7

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Tata Motors has broken the first support of 956.5 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 947.8. If the stock price breaks the second support of 947.8 then there can be further negative price movement.

15 May 2024, 01:53 PM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 15.96% higher than yesterday

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The volume of Tata Motors traded until 1 PM is 15.96% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 950.3, showing an increase of -1.49%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 01:33 PM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors reached a high of 953.9 and a low of 950.0 in the previous trading hour. The stock price dropped below the hourly support of 951.72 (Support level 1) in the last hour, suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 949.63 and 947.12.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1953.87Support 1949.97
Resistance 2955.83Support 2948.03
Resistance 3957.77Support 3946.07
15 May 2024, 01:19 PM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -1.25%; Futures open interest increased by 4.28%

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The decrease in futures price and increase in open interest for Tata Motors indicate a potential downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

15 May 2024, 01:08 PM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The Tata Motors stock had a low of 950 and a high of 973 on the current day.

15 May 2024, 12:46 PM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -2.60% lower than yesterday

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Tata Motors until 12 AM is 2.60% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at 951.1, down by 1.41%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 12:35 PM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors reached a high of 956.75 and a low of 952.15 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 952.22 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 949.23 and 945.17.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1956.32Support 1951.72
Resistance 2958.83Support 2949.63
Resistance 3960.92Support 3947.12
15 May 2024, 12:27 PM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1007.39
10 Days1010.28
20 Days1002.32
50 Days988.34
100 Days903.50
300 Days773.45
15 May 2024, 12:25 PM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors Short Term and Long Term Trends

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Motors share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 12:12 PM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors trading at ₹955.6, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹964.7

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Motors has broken the first support of 956.5 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 947.8. If the stock price breaks the second support of 947.8 then there can be further negative price movement.

15 May 2024, 11:52 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -6.59% lower than yesterday

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Until 11 AM, Tata Motors saw a decrease of 6.59% in the volume traded compared to yesterday. The price of the stock was at 956, showing a decline of 0.9%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is crucial for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a stable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal a continued decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 11:33 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving within a range of 967.97 and 951.07 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 951.07 and selling near the hourly resistance at 967.97.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1959.27Support 1952.22
Resistance 2963.33Support 2949.23
Resistance 3966.32Support 3945.17
15 May 2024, 11:26 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors trading at ₹957.6, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹964.7

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors share price is at 957.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 956.5 and 970.95 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 956.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 970.95 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:17 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Today, Tata Motors' stock price dropped by 0.66% to reach 958.3, while its counterparts are experiencing varying trends. Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors DVR, and Ashok Leyland are all declining, whereas Jupiter Wagons is seeing an increase. The overall market performance is reflected in the Nifty and Sensex indices, which are down by 0.08% and 0.03% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Maruti Suzuki India12780.0-34.5-0.2713066.858964.9401806.48
Tata Motors958.3-6.4-0.661065.6504.75367243.74
Tata Motors DVR644.3-2.15-0.33712.9262.3246911.35
Ashok Leyland201.6-2.95-1.44205.9144.259192.33
Jupiter Wagons507.817.83.63520.8112.1520936.27
15 May 2024, 11:06 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1000.0, 4.24% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 580.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1265.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy66711
    Buy11141314
    Hold7454
    Sell4431
    Strong Sell1111
15 May 2024, 10:54 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -13.88% lower than yesterday

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Tata Motors traded until 10 AM is 13.88% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 957.2, down by 0.78%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume could suggest a further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 10:33 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors touched a high of 973.0 & a low of 956.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1967.97Support 1951.07
Resistance 2978.93Support 2945.13
Resistance 3984.87Support 3934.17
15 May 2024, 09:52 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Motors' stock price increased by 0.13% to reach 966, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Maruti Suzuki India and Ashok Leyland are declining, whereas Tata Motors DVR and Jupiter Wagons are seeing an upward trend. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.18% and 0.21% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Maruti Suzuki India12799.6-14.9-0.1213066.858964.9402422.71
Tata Motors966.01.30.131065.6504.75370194.57
Tata Motors DVR650.03.550.55712.9262.3249095.72
Ashok Leyland202.5-2.05-1.0205.9144.259456.58
Jupiter Wagons507.6517.653.6520.8112.1520930.08
15 May 2024, 09:43 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.52%; Futures open interest increased by 0.46%

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Tata Motors indicates a potential for upward price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to consider maintaining their long positions.

15 May 2024, 09:33 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors trading at ₹969.65, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹964.7

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors share price is at 969.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 956.5 and 970.95 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 956.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 970.95 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 09:19 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Motors has increased by 0.36% and is currently trading at 968.20. Over the past year, Tata Motors shares have surged by 81.72% to 968.20, while the Nifty index has risen by 20.76% to 22217.85 in the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.42%
3 Months4.11%
6 Months47.67%
YTD23.68%
1 Year81.72%
15 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1970.95Support 1956.5
Resistance 2976.7Support 2947.8
Resistance 3985.4Support 3942.05
15 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1000.0, 3.66% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 580.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1265.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy66711
    Buy11141314
    Hold7454
    Sell4431
    Strong Sell1111
15 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14458 k

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 18.95% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 871 k.

15 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors closed at ₹959.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 968 & 953.55 yesterday to end at 959.55. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

