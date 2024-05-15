Tata Motors Share Price Highlights : Tata Motors closed today at 947.2, down -1.81% from yesterday's 964.7

Tata Motors Share Price Highlights : Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹966.05 and closed at ₹959.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹968 and the low was ₹953.55. The market cap stood at ₹369,696.32 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1065.6 and the 52-week low was ₹504.75. The BSE volume for the day was 871,806 shares traded.
Disclaimer
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors has a 5.64% MF holding & 19.20% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 5.95% in december to 5.64% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 18.62% in december to 19.20% in march quarter.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors achieved a ROE of 48.22% in the most recent fiscal year, with a return on investment of 17.16% in the same period. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 34.62% and 30.27% respectively.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors has experienced a significant decline in EPS and a modest increase in revenue over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 4379278.00 cr, a slight increase compared to the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to see a growth of 14.38% in revenue and 22.84% in profit for the upcoming quarter 4.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1000.0, 5.57% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹580.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1265.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|7
|11
|Buy
|11
|14
|13
|14
|Hold
|7
|4
|5
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|3
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Motors' stock price dropped by 1.81% to reach ₹947.2, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors DVR, and Ashok Leyland are declining, whereas Jupiter Wagons, another peer, is witnessing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.08% and 0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Maruti Suzuki India
|12750.55
|-63.95
|-0.5
|13066.85
|8964.9
|400880.57
|Tata Motors
|947.2
|-17.5
|-1.81
|1065.6
|504.75
|362989.95
|Tata Motors DVR
|637.75
|-8.7
|-1.35
|712.9
|262.3
|244401.23
|Ashok Leyland
|201.4
|-3.15
|-1.54
|205.9
|144.2
|59133.6
|Jupiter Wagons
|512.55
|22.55
|4.6
|520.8
|112.15
|21132.11
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Tata Motors reached a low of ₹945.1 and a high of ₹973 on the current day.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Tata Motors indicate a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors share price closed the day at ₹947.2 - a 1.81% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 964.6 , 982.75 , 992.5. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 936.7 , 926.95 , 908.8.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: As of 3 PM, Tata Motors has seen a 23.58% increase in trading volume compared to yesterday. The stock price is currently trading at ₹947.2, showing a decrease of -1.81%. Analyzing both volume traded and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume may suggest further price declines.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Tata Motors has broken the first support of ₹956.5 & second support of ₹947.8 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹942.05. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹942.05 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Motors share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1007.39
|10 Days
|1010.28
|20 Days
|1002.32
|50 Days
|988.34
|100 Days
|903.50
|300 Days
|773.45
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Tata Motors has experienced a 12.58% increase in trading volume compared to yesterday. The stock is currently trading at ₹950.35, showing a decrease of -1.49%. Analyzing both volume and price is essential for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume could signal further price declines.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 953.87 and 949.97 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by buying close to the hourly support at 949.97 and selling near the hourly resistance at 953.87.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|951.97
|Support 1
|949.47
|Resistance 2
|953.43
|Support 2
|948.43
|Resistance 3
|954.47
|Support 3
|946.97
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1000.0, 5.1% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹580.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1265.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|7
|11
|Buy
|11
|14
|13
|14
|Hold
|7
|4
|5
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|3
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Tata Motors has broken the first support of ₹956.5 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹947.8. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹947.8 then there can be further negative price movement.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The volume of Tata Motors traded until 1 PM is 15.96% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹950.3, showing an increase of -1.49%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors reached a high of 953.9 and a low of 950.0 in the previous trading hour. The stock price dropped below the hourly support of 951.72 (Support level 1) in the last hour, suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 949.63 and 947.12.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|953.87
|Support 1
|949.97
|Resistance 2
|955.83
|Support 2
|948.03
|Resistance 3
|957.77
|Support 3
|946.07
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The decrease in futures price and increase in open interest for Tata Motors indicate a potential downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The Tata Motors stock had a low of ₹950 and a high of ₹973 on the current day.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Tata Motors until 12 AM is 2.60% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹951.1, down by 1.41%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors reached a high of 956.75 and a low of 952.15 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 952.22 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 949.23 and 945.17.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|956.32
|Support 1
|951.72
|Resistance 2
|958.83
|Support 2
|949.63
|Resistance 3
|960.92
|Support 3
|947.12
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1007.39
|10 Days
|1010.28
|20 Days
|1002.32
|50 Days
|988.34
|100 Days
|903.50
|300 Days
|773.45
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Motors share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Motors has broken the first support of ₹956.5 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹947.8. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹947.8 then there can be further negative price movement.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Until 11 AM, Tata Motors saw a decrease of 6.59% in the volume traded compared to yesterday. The price of the stock was at ₹956, showing a decline of 0.9%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is crucial for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a stable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal a continued decline in prices.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving within a range of 967.97 and 951.07 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 951.07 and selling near the hourly resistance at 967.97.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|959.27
|Support 1
|952.22
|Resistance 2
|963.33
|Support 2
|949.23
|Resistance 3
|966.32
|Support 3
|945.17
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors share price is at ₹957.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹956.5 and ₹970.95 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹956.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 970.95 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Today, Tata Motors' stock price dropped by 0.66% to reach ₹958.3, while its counterparts are experiencing varying trends. Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors DVR, and Ashok Leyland are all declining, whereas Jupiter Wagons is seeing an increase. The overall market performance is reflected in the Nifty and Sensex indices, which are down by 0.08% and 0.03% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Maruti Suzuki India
|12780.0
|-34.5
|-0.27
|13066.85
|8964.9
|401806.48
|Tata Motors
|958.3
|-6.4
|-0.66
|1065.6
|504.75
|367243.74
|Tata Motors DVR
|644.3
|-2.15
|-0.33
|712.9
|262.3
|246911.35
|Ashok Leyland
|201.6
|-2.95
|-1.44
|205.9
|144.2
|59192.33
|Jupiter Wagons
|507.8
|17.8
|3.63
|520.8
|112.15
|20936.27
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1000.0, 4.24% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹580.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1265.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|7
|11
|Buy
|11
|14
|13
|14
|Hold
|7
|4
|5
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|3
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Tata Motors traded until 10 AM is 13.88% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹957.2, down by 0.78%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume could suggest a further decline in prices.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors touched a high of 973.0 & a low of 956.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|967.97
|Support 1
|951.07
|Resistance 2
|978.93
|Support 2
|945.13
|Resistance 3
|984.87
|Support 3
|934.17
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Motors' stock price increased by 0.13% to reach ₹966, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Maruti Suzuki India and Ashok Leyland are declining, whereas Tata Motors DVR and Jupiter Wagons are seeing an upward trend. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.18% and 0.21% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Maruti Suzuki India
|12799.6
|-14.9
|-0.12
|13066.85
|8964.9
|402422.71
|Tata Motors
|966.0
|1.3
|0.13
|1065.6
|504.75
|370194.57
|Tata Motors DVR
|650.0
|3.55
|0.55
|712.9
|262.3
|249095.72
|Ashok Leyland
|202.5
|-2.05
|-1.0
|205.9
|144.2
|59456.58
|Jupiter Wagons
|507.65
|17.65
|3.6
|520.8
|112.15
|20930.08
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Tata Motors indicates a potential for upward price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to consider maintaining their long positions.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors share price is at ₹969.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹956.5 and ₹970.95 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹956.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 970.95 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Motors has increased by 0.36% and is currently trading at ₹968.20. Over the past year, Tata Motors shares have surged by 81.72% to ₹968.20, while the Nifty index has risen by 20.76% to 22217.85 in the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.42%
|3 Months
|4.11%
|6 Months
|47.67%
|YTD
|23.68%
|1 Year
|81.72%
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|970.95
|Support 1
|956.5
|Resistance 2
|976.7
|Support 2
|947.8
|Resistance 3
|985.4
|Support 3
|942.05
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1000.0, 3.66% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹580.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1265.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|7
|11
|Buy
|11
|14
|13
|14
|Hold
|7
|4
|5
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|3
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 18.95% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 871 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹968 & ₹953.55 yesterday to end at ₹959.55. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!