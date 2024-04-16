Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Rises as Investors Remain Optimistic

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 11:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 16 Apr 2024, by 0.43 %. The stock closed at 998.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1003 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : Tata Motors' stock opened at 997.95 and closed at 1018.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1006.95, while the low was 978.8. The market capitalization stood at 382725.94 cr. The 52-week high was 1065.6 and the 52-week low was 450.05. The BSE volume for the day was 555439 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Apr 2024, 11:11 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Motors stock reached a high of 1004.55 and a low of 982.7 on the current day.

16 Apr 2024, 11:03 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹1003, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹998.7

The current price of Tata Motors stock is 1003, with a percent change of 0.43 and a net change of 4.3.

16 Apr 2024, 10:40 AM IST Top active options for Tata Motors

Top active call options for Tata Motors at 16 Apr 10:40 were at strike price of 1000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 1020.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 17.7 (-7.81%) & 10.1 (-10.62%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Motors at 16 Apr 10:40 were at strike price of 980.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 1000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 11.6 (+7.91%) & 19.85 (+5.03%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Apr 2024, 10:31 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Maruti Suzuki India12403.15-23.4-0.1912980.08421.75374674.43
Tata Motors1000.01.30.131065.6465.75382984.72
Tata Motors DVR662.20.30.05712.9234.5253612.48
Ashok Leyland175.35-0.15-0.09191.45135.8551484.99
Jupiter Wagons368.752.80.77433.9595.4514287.12
16 Apr 2024, 10:21 AM IST Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹998.35, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹998.7

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows a price of 998.35 with a net change of -0.35 and a percent change of -0.04. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

16 Apr 2024, 10:11 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Motors stock reached a high of 1004.55 and a low of 982.7 on the current trading day.

16 Apr 2024, 10:02 AM IST Tata Motors April futures opened at 992.35 as against previous close of 999.45

Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 1002. The bid price stands at 1001.35 with a bid quantity of 1425, while the offer price is 1001.7 with an offer quantity of 2850. The open interest for Tata Motors is at 59,213,025.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Apr 2024, 09:52 AM IST Tata Motors Live Updates

16 Apr 2024, 09:40 AM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹1004.3, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹998.7

Tata Motors stock is currently priced at 1004.3 with a net change of 5.6 and a percent change of 0.56. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

16 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.82%
3 Months22.82%
6 Months49.92%
YTD28.06%
1 Year112.74%
16 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹998.7, down -1.93% from yesterday's ₹1018.35

Tata Motors stock is currently trading at 998.7, experiencing a decrease of 1.93% with a net change of -19.65.

16 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹1018.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Motors had a trading volume of 555,439 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 1018.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.