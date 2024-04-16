Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Rises as Investors Remain Optimistic

Tata Motors Share Price Today : Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹997.95 and closed at ₹1018.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1006.95, while the low was ₹978.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹382725.94 cr. The 52-week high was ₹1065.6 and the 52-week low was ₹450.05. The BSE volume for the day was 555439 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors stock reached a high of ₹1004.55 and a low of ₹982.7 on the current day.
The current price of Tata Motors stock is ₹1003, with a percent change of 0.43 and a net change of 4.3.
Top active call options for Tata Motors at 16 Apr 10:40 were at strike price of ₹1000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1020.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹17.7 (-7.81%) & ₹10.1 (-10.62%) respectively.
Top active put options for Tata Motors at 16 Apr 10:40 were at strike price of ₹980.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹11.6 (+7.91%) & ₹19.85 (+5.03%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Maruti Suzuki India
|12403.15
|-23.4
|-0.19
|12980.0
|8421.75
|374674.43
|Tata Motors
|1000.0
|1.3
|0.13
|1065.6
|465.75
|382984.72
|Tata Motors DVR
|662.2
|0.3
|0.05
|712.9
|234.5
|253612.48
|Ashok Leyland
|175.35
|-0.15
|-0.09
|191.45
|135.85
|51484.99
|Jupiter Wagons
|368.75
|2.8
|0.77
|433.95
|95.45
|14287.12
The current data for Tata Motors stock shows a price of ₹998.35 with a net change of -0.35 and a percent change of -0.04. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Tata Motors stock reached a high of ₹1004.55 and a low of ₹982.7 on the current trading day.
Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 1002. The bid price stands at 1001.35 with a bid quantity of 1425, while the offer price is 1001.7 with an offer quantity of 2850. The open interest for Tata Motors is at 59,213,025.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Tata Motors stock is currently priced at ₹1004.3 with a net change of 5.6 and a percent change of 0.56. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.82%
|3 Months
|22.82%
|6 Months
|49.92%
|YTD
|28.06%
|1 Year
|112.74%
Tata Motors stock is currently trading at ₹998.7, experiencing a decrease of 1.93% with a net change of -19.65.
On the last day, Tata Motors had a trading volume of 555,439 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹1018.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!