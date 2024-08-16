Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Shares Rally Amid Positive Market Sentiment

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹1059 and closed at ₹1053.55. The stock reached a high of ₹1067.15 and a low of ₹1046.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹407081.68 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was ₹1179.05, and the lowest was ₹591.67. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 474015.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors trading at ₹1089.25, up 2.57% from yesterday's ₹1062
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Motors has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1070.58 & second resistance of ₹1079.17 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1091.18. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹1091.18 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors' share price has risen by 2.10%, currently trading at ₹1084.30. Over the past year, Tata Motors shares have surged by 75.46% to reach ₹1084.30. In comparison, the Nifty index increased by 24.04% to 24143.75 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.61%
|3 Months
|3.79%
|6 Months
|16.04%
|YTD
|36.63%
|1 Year
|75.46%
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1070.58
|Support 1
|1049.98
|Resistance 2
|1079.17
|Support 2
|1037.97
|Resistance 3
|1091.18
|Support 3
|1029.38
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1200.0, 12.99% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹825.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1340.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Buy
|14
|14
|15
|11
|Hold
|7
|7
|6
|7
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16016 k
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 474 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors closed at ₹1053.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1067.15 & ₹1046.55 yesterday to end at ₹1062. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend