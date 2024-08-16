Hello User
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Shares Rally Amid Positive Market Sentiment

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went up today, 16 Aug 2024, by 2.57 %. The stock closed at 1062 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1089.25 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at 1059 and closed at 1053.55. The stock reached a high of 1067.15 and a low of 1046.55. The market capitalization stood at 407081.68 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was 1179.05, and the lowest was 591.67. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 474015.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2024, 09:36 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors trading at ₹1089.25, up 2.57% from yesterday's ₹1062

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Motors has surpassed the first resistance of 1070.58 & second resistance of 1079.17 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1091.18. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 1091.18 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

16 Aug 2024, 09:19 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors' share price has risen by 2.10%, currently trading at 1084.30. Over the past year, Tata Motors shares have surged by 75.46% to reach 1084.30. In comparison, the Nifty index increased by 24.04% to 24143.75 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.61%
3 Months3.79%
6 Months16.04%
YTD36.63%
1 Year75.46%
16 Aug 2024, 08:47 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11070.58Support 11049.98
Resistance 21079.17Support 21037.97
Resistance 31091.18Support 31029.38
16 Aug 2024, 08:31 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1200.0, 12.99% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 825.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1340.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5556
    Buy14141511
    Hold7767
    Sell2234
    Strong Sell2211
16 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16016 k

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 474 k.

16 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors closed at ₹1053.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1067.15 & 1046.55 yesterday to end at 1062. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

