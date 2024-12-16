Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹792.35 and closed at ₹786.30, experiencing a high of ₹792.40 and a low of ₹775. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹289,465.3 crore. Over the past year, Tata Motors reached a 52-week high of ₹1,179.05 and a low of ₹693.76. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 508,033 shares for the day.
Mahindra overtook Tata Motors in August, September, and November, according to a Mint analysis of the government data.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|797.37
|Support 1
|779.97
|Resistance 2
|803.58
|Support 2
|768.78
|Resistance 3
|814.77
|Support 3
|762.57
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹927.0, 17.25% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹767.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|7
|5
|Buy
|10
|11
|11
|14
|Hold
|9
|9
|9
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.2% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 508 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹792.4 & ₹775 yesterday to end at ₹790.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend