Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went up today, 16 Dec 2024, by 0.55 %. The stock closed at 786.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 790.6 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at 792.35 and closed at 786.30, experiencing a high of 792.40 and a low of 775. The company's market capitalization stands at 289,465.3 crore. Over the past year, Tata Motors reached a 52-week high of 1,179.05 and a low of 693.76. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 508,033 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Dec 2024, 09:01 AM IST Mahindra closes in on Tata Motors as EV sales falter

Mahindra overtook Tata Motors in August, September, and November, according to a Mint analysis of the government data.

https://www.livemint.com/auto-news/tata-motors-loses-ground-to-mahindra-as-ev-sales-falter-analysis-fada-research-11733913024864.html

16 Dec 2024, 08:51 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1797.37Support 1779.97
Resistance 2803.58Support 2768.78
Resistance 3814.77Support 3762.57
16 Dec 2024, 08:36 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 927.0, 17.25% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 767.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6675
    Buy10111114
    Hold9997
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell1112
16 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13378 k

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.2% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 508 k.

16 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors closed at ₹786.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 792.4 & 775 yesterday to end at 790.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

