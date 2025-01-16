Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

2 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2025, 09:22 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went down today, 16 Jan 2025, by -0.93 %. The stock closed at 770.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 763.45 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at 773.65 and closed at 770.60. The stock reached a high of 780 and a low of 756.45. With a market capitalization of 283,630.70 crore, Tata Motors has a 52-week high of 1,179.05 and a low of 718. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 804,139 shares, reflecting active investor interest in the stock.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2025, 09:22:20 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors' share price has increased by 0.84%, currently trading at 769.90. However, over the past year, the price has decreased by 6.46%, also standing at 769.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 5.05%, reaching 23377.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.94%
3 Months-10.61%
6 Months-25.22%
YTD3.17%
1 Year-6.46%
16 Jan 2025, 08:45:31 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1776.52Support 1752.97
Resistance 2790.03Support 2742.93
Resistance 3800.07Support 3729.42
16 Jan 2025, 08:35:55 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 927.0, 21.42% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 750.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy11111012
    Hold8898
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell1112
16 Jan 2025, 08:19:40 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14928 k

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 18.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 805 k.

16 Jan 2025, 08:04:17 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors closed at ₹770.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 780 & 756.45 yesterday to end at 763.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

