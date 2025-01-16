Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹773.65 and closed at ₹770.60. The stock reached a high of ₹780 and a low of ₹756.45. With a market capitalization of ₹283,630.70 crore, Tata Motors has a 52-week high of ₹1,179.05 and a low of ₹718. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 804,139 shares, reflecting active investor interest in the stock.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors' share price has increased by 0.84%, currently trading at ₹769.90. However, over the past year, the price has decreased by 6.46%, also standing at ₹769.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 5.05%, reaching 23377.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.94%
|3 Months
|-10.61%
|6 Months
|-25.22%
|YTD
|3.17%
|1 Year
|-6.46%
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|776.52
|Support 1
|752.97
|Resistance 2
|790.03
|Support 2
|742.93
|Resistance 3
|800.07
|Support 3
|729.42
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹927.0, 21.42% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹750.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|11
|11
|10
|12
|Hold
|8
|8
|9
|8
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14928 k
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 18.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 805 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors closed at ₹770.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹780 & ₹756.45 yesterday to end at ₹763.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend