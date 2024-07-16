Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors opened at ₹1020.45 and closed at ₹1016.6 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹1029.55, while the low was ₹1017.2. The market capitalization of Tata Motors was ₹392,637.7 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1065.6 and the 52-week low was ₹593.5. The BSE volume for the day was 224,603 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1100.0, 7.37% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹650.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Buy
|15
|15
|13
|13
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 224 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1029.55 & ₹1017.2 yesterday to end at ₹1024.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend