Tata Motors Share Price Highlights : Tata Motors closed today at ₹936.35, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹947.2

Tata Motors Share Price Highlights : Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹972.65 and closed at ₹964.7 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹973 and the low was ₹945.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹362989.95 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1065.6 and the 52-week low was ₹504.75. The BSE volume for the day was 1,588,448 shares traded.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors has a 5.64% MF holding & 19.20% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 5.95% in december to 5.64% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 18.62% in december to 19.20% in march quarter.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors reported a ROE of 48.22% in the most recent fiscal year, with a return on investment of 17.16%. Analysts estimate the ROE to be 34.62% in the current fiscal year and 30.27% in the upcoming fiscal year.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors has experienced a decrease in EPS of -99999.99% and an increase in revenue of 20.58% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company has generated a revenue of 4379278.00 cr, which is a 0.00% increase compared to the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to see a 14.38% growth in revenue and a 22.84% growth in profit for the fourth quarter.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1000.0, 6.8% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹580.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1265.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|7
|11
|Buy
|11
|14
|13
|14
|Hold
|7
|4
|5
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|3
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Motors' stock dropped by 1.15% to reach ₹936.35, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Maruti Suzuki India and Tata Motors DVR are declining, whereas Ashok Leyland and Jupiter Wagons are seeing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.92% and 0.93%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Maruti Suzuki India
|12500.0
|-275.5
|-2.16
|13066.85
|8964.9
|393003.21
|Tata Motors
|936.35
|-10.85
|-1.15
|1065.6
|504.75
|358831.97
|Tata Motors DVR
|628.3
|-9.45
|-1.48
|712.9
|262.3
|240779.76
|Ashok Leyland
|206.65
|5.25
|2.61
|205.9
|144.2
|60675.07
|Jupiter Wagons
|512.95
|0.4
|0.08
|523.0
|112.15
|21148.6
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors stock reached a high of ₹954.65 and a low of ₹919 on the current day.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.99%; Futures open interest increased by 3.16%
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Tata Motors indicate a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors closed today at ₹936.35, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹947.2
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors share price closed the day at ₹936.35 - a 1.15% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 956.1 , 973.2 , 991.75. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 920.45 , 901.9 , 884.8.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 52.81% higher than yesterday
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors' trading volume by 3 PM has increased by 52.81% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹936.35, showing a decrease of -1.15%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price with high volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with high volume could suggest a potential further decrease in prices.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live:
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors trading at ₹936.35, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹947.2
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Tata Motors has broken the first support of ₹936.7 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹926.95. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹926.95 then there can be further negative price movement.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors Short Term and Long Term Trends
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Motors share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1002.69
|10 Days
|1006.70
|20 Days
|999.91
|50 Days
|989.21
|100 Days
|905.99
|300 Days
|775.18
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 54.31% higher than yesterday
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Tata Motors traded by 2 PM is 54.31% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹929, showing a decrease of -1.92%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume could signal further price declines.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 928.85 and 917.65 levels over the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 917.65 and selling near the hourly resistance of 928.85.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|926.8
|Support 1
|920.3
|Resistance 2
|929.4
|Support 2
|916.4
|Resistance 3
|933.3
|Support 3
|913.8
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors trading at ₹923.15, down -2.54% from yesterday's ₹947.2
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Motors has broken the first support of ₹936.7 & second support of ₹926.95 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹908.8. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹908.8 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 42.34% higher than yesterday
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The volume of Tata Motors traded until 1 PM is 42.34% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹921.95, up by -2.67%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, to analyze trends. A positive price movement with increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors reached a peak of 932.35 and a low of 921.15 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock surpassed all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to consider potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|928.85
|Support 1
|917.65
|Resistance 2
|936.2
|Support 2
|913.8
|Resistance 3
|940.05
|Support 3
|906.45
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -2.07%; Futures open interest increased by 3.56%
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The decrease in futures price and increase in open interest for Tata Motors indicates a potential downward price trend in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors stock reached a high of ₹954.65 and a low of ₹925.15 on the current day.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is 49.02% higher than yesterday
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The volume of Tata Motors traded until 12 AM is 49.02% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹929.65, a decrease of -1.85%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator alongside price for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 937.7 and 925.4 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near hourly support at 925.4 and selling near hourly resistance at 937.7.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|934.4
|Support 1
|929.1
|Resistance 2
|937.15
|Support 2
|926.55
|Resistance 3
|939.7
|Support 3
|923.8
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors Short Term and Long Term Trends
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Motors share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors trading at ₹933.2, down -1.48% from yesterday's ₹947.2
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Motors has broken the first support of ₹936.7 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹926.95. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹926.95 then there can be further negative price movement.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 34.42% higher than yesterday
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Tata Motors traded until 11 AM is 34.42% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹930.9, showing a decrease of -1.72%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends in the market. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors reached a high of 939.3 and a low of 927.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 934.15 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 929.45 and 925.15.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|937.7
|Support 1
|925.4
|Resistance 2
|944.65
|Support 2
|920.05
|Resistance 3
|950.0
|Support 3
|913.1
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors trading at ₹932, down -1.6% from yesterday's ₹947.2
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Tata Motors has broken the first support of ₹936.7 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹926.95. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹926.95 then there can be further negative price movement.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is 27.96% higher than yesterday
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: As of 10 AM, Tata Motors has traded 27.96% more shares than yesterday, with the price at ₹935.55, showing a decrease of -1.23%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting uptrend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors touched a high of 942.75 & a low of 933.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|943.15
|Support 1
|934.15
|Resistance 2
|947.45
|Support 2
|929.45
|Resistance 3
|952.15
|Support 3
|925.15
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates:
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.15%; Futures open interest increased by 1.2%
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Tata Motors indicate the possibility of negative price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors trading at ₹936.55, down -1.12% from yesterday's ₹947.2
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Motors has broken the first support of ₹936.7 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹926.95. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹926.95 then there can be further negative price movement.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Motors has decreased by -0.63% to ₹941.20 today. However, over the past year, Tata Motors' shares have gained 81.77%, reaching ₹941.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.66% to 22319.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.4%
|3 Months
|1.51%
|6 Months
|41.06%
|YTD
|21.46%
|1 Year
|81.77%
Top Gainers and Losers today on 15 May, 2024: Coal India, Cipla, Asian Paints, Tata Motors among most active stocks; Check full list here
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/top-gainers-and-losers-today-on-15-may-2024-coal-india-cipla-asian-paints-tata-motors-among-most-active-stocks-check-full-list-here-11715769199262.html
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|964.6
|Support 1
|936.7
|Resistance 2
|982.75
|Support 2
|926.95
|Resistance 3
|992.5
|Support 3
|908.8
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14932 k
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.35% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 1588 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors closed at ₹964.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹973 & ₹945.1 yesterday to end at ₹964.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
