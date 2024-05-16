Hello User
Tata Motors Share Price Highlights : Tata Motors closed today at 936.35, down -1.15% from yesterday's 947.2

51 min read . 16 May 2024 Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Highlights : Tata Motors stock price went down today, 16 May 2024, by -1.15 %. The stock closed at 947.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 936.35 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Highlights

Tata Motors Share Price Highlights : Tata Motors' stock opened at 972.65 and closed at 964.7 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 973 and the low was 945.1. The market capitalization stood at 362989.95 crore. The 52-week high was 1065.6 and the 52-week low was 504.75. The BSE volume for the day was 1,588,448 shares traded.

Disclaimer

16 May 2024, 08:04 PM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors has a 5.64% MF holding & 19.20% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 5.95% in december to 5.64% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 18.62% in december to 19.20% in march quarter.

16 May 2024, 07:39 PM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors reported a ROE of 48.22% in the most recent fiscal year, with a return on investment of 17.16%. Analysts estimate the ROE to be 34.62% in the current fiscal year and 30.27% in the upcoming fiscal year.

16 May 2024, 07:09 PM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors has experienced a decrease in EPS of -99999.99% and an increase in revenue of 20.58% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company has generated a revenue of 4379278.00 cr, which is a 0.00% increase compared to the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to see a 14.38% growth in revenue and a 22.84% growth in profit for the fourth quarter.

16 May 2024, 06:30 PM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1000.0, 6.8% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 580.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1265.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy66711
    Buy11141314
    Hold7454
    Sell4431
    Strong Sell1111
16 May 2024, 06:09 PM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Motors' stock dropped by 1.15% to reach 936.35, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Maruti Suzuki India and Tata Motors DVR are declining, whereas Ashok Leyland and Jupiter Wagons are seeing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.92% and 0.93%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Maruti Suzuki India12500.0-275.5-2.1613066.858964.9393003.21
Tata Motors936.35-10.85-1.151065.6504.75358831.97
Tata Motors DVR628.3-9.45-1.48712.9262.3240779.76
Ashok Leyland206.655.252.61205.9144.260675.07
Jupiter Wagons512.950.40.08523.0112.1521148.6
16 May 2024, 05:30 PM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors stock reached a high of 954.65 and a low of 919 on the current day.

16 May 2024, 04:34 PM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.99%; Futures open interest increased by 3.16%

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Tata Motors indicate a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

16 May 2024, 03:56 PM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors closed today at ₹936.35, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹947.2

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors share price closed the day at 936.35 - a 1.15% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 956.1 , 973.2 , 991.75. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 920.45 , 901.9 , 884.8.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

16 May 2024, 03:55 PM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 52.81% higher than yesterday

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors' trading volume by 3 PM has increased by 52.81% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 936.35, showing a decrease of -1.15%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price with high volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with high volume could suggest a potential further decrease in prices.

16 May 2024, 03:35 PM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live:

16 May 2024, 03:14 PM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors trading at ₹936.35, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹947.2

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Tata Motors has broken the first support of 936.7 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 926.95. If the stock price breaks the second support of 926.95 then there can be further negative price movement.

16 May 2024, 03:02 PM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors Short Term and Long Term Trends

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Motors share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 02:58 PM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1002.69
10 Days1006.70
20 Days999.91
50 Days989.21
100 Days905.99
300 Days775.18
16 May 2024, 02:46 PM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 54.31% higher than yesterday

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Tata Motors traded by 2 PM is 54.31% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at 929, showing a decrease of -1.92%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 02:42 PM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 928.85 and 917.65 levels over the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 917.65 and selling near the hourly resistance of 928.85.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1926.8Support 1920.3
Resistance 2929.4Support 2916.4
Resistance 3933.3Support 3913.8
16 May 2024, 02:13 PM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1000.0, 8.46% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 580.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1265.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy66711
    Buy11141314
    Hold7454
    Sell4431
    Strong Sell1111
16 May 2024, 02:05 PM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors trading at ₹923.15, down -2.54% from yesterday's ₹947.2

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Motors has broken the first support of 936.7 & second support of 926.95 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 908.8. If the stock price breaks the final support of 908.8 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

16 May 2024, 01:53 PM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 42.34% higher than yesterday

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The volume of Tata Motors traded until 1 PM is 42.34% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 921.95, up by -2.67%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, to analyze trends. A positive price movement with increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 01:33 PM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors reached a peak of 932.35 and a low of 921.15 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock surpassed all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to consider potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1928.85Support 1917.65
Resistance 2936.2Support 2913.8
Resistance 3940.05Support 3906.45
16 May 2024, 01:16 PM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -2.07%; Futures open interest increased by 3.56%

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The decrease in futures price and increase in open interest for Tata Motors indicates a potential downward price trend in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

16 May 2024, 01:08 PM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors stock reached a high of 954.65 and a low of 925.15 on the current day.

16 May 2024, 12:54 PM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is 49.02% higher than yesterday

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The volume of Tata Motors traded until 12 AM is 49.02% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 929.65, a decrease of -1.85%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator alongside price for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.

16 May 2024, 12:38 PM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 937.7 and 925.4 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near hourly support at 925.4 and selling near hourly resistance at 937.7.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1934.4Support 1929.1
Resistance 2937.15Support 2926.55
Resistance 3939.7Support 3923.8
16 May 2024, 12:28 PM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors Short Term and Long Term Trends

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Motors share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 12:20 PM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1002.69
10 Days1006.70
20 Days999.91
50 Days989.21
100 Days905.99
300 Days775.18
16 May 2024, 12:11 PM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors trading at ₹933.2, down -1.48% from yesterday's ₹947.2

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Motors has broken the first support of 936.7 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 926.95. If the stock price breaks the second support of 926.95 then there can be further negative price movement.

16 May 2024, 11:54 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 34.42% higher than yesterday

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Tata Motors traded until 11 AM is 34.42% higher than yesterday, with the price at 930.9, showing a decrease of -1.72%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends in the market. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 11:40 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors reached a high of 939.3 and a low of 927.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 934.15 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 929.45 and 925.15.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1937.7Support 1925.4
Resistance 2944.65Support 2920.05
Resistance 3950.0Support 3913.1
16 May 2024, 11:26 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors trading at ₹932, down -1.6% from yesterday's ₹947.2

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Tata Motors has broken the first support of 936.7 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 926.95. If the stock price breaks the second support of 926.95 then there can be further negative price movement.

16 May 2024, 11:14 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Today, Tata Motors' stock price dropped by 1.66% to reach 931.5, while its peers are experiencing mixed results. Maruti Suzuki India and Tata Motors DVR are declining, whereas Ashok Leyland and Jupiter Wagons are seeing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.14% and 0.21% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Maruti Suzuki India12481.0-294.5-2.3113066.858964.9392405.85
Tata Motors931.5-15.7-1.661065.6504.75356973.33
Tata Motors DVR627.25-10.5-1.65712.9262.3240377.37
Ashok Leyland205.84.42.18205.9144.260425.5
Jupiter Wagons513.61.050.2523.0112.1521175.4
16 May 2024, 11:00 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1000.0, 7.04% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 580.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1265.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy66711
    Buy11141314
    Hold7454
    Sell4431
    Strong Sell1111
16 May 2024, 10:50 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is 27.96% higher than yesterday

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: As of 10 AM, Tata Motors has traded 27.96% more shares than yesterday, with the price at 935.55, showing a decrease of -1.23%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting uptrend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 10:33 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors touched a high of 942.75 & a low of 933.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1943.15Support 1934.15
Resistance 2947.45Support 2929.45
Resistance 3952.15Support 3925.15
16 May 2024, 10:17 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 09:50 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Motors' stock price dropped by 0.77% to reach 939.95, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Maruti Suzuki India and Tata Motors DVR are declining, whereas Ashok Leyland and Jupiter Wagons are showing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.27% and 0.26% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Maruti Suzuki India12538.0-237.5-1.8613066.858964.9394197.94
Tata Motors939.95-7.25-0.771065.6504.75360211.58
Tata Motors DVR632.5-5.25-0.82712.9262.3242389.3
Ashok Leyland204.12.71.34205.9144.259926.36
Jupiter Wagons513.951.40.27523.0112.1521189.83
16 May 2024, 09:47 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.15%; Futures open interest increased by 1.2%

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Tata Motors indicate the possibility of negative price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.

16 May 2024, 09:35 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors trading at ₹936.55, down -1.12% from yesterday's ₹947.2

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Motors has broken the first support of 936.7 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 926.95. If the stock price breaks the second support of 926.95 then there can be further negative price movement.

16 May 2024, 09:22 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Motors has decreased by -0.63% to 941.20 today. However, over the past year, Tata Motors' shares have gained 81.77%, reaching 941.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.66% to 22319.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.4%
3 Months1.51%
6 Months41.06%
YTD21.46%
1 Year81.77%
16 May 2024, 09:02 AM IST Top Gainers and Losers today on 15 May, 2024: Coal India, Cipla, Asian Paints, Tata Motors among most active stocks; Check full list here

16 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1964.6Support 1936.7
Resistance 2982.75Support 2926.95
Resistance 3992.5Support 3908.8
16 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1000.0, 5.57% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 580.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1265.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy66711
    Buy11141314
    Hold7454
    Sell4431
    Strong Sell1111
16 May 2024, 08:23 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14932 k

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.35% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 1588 k.

16 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors closed at ₹964.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 973 & 945.1 yesterday to end at 964.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

