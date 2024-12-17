Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹790 and closed slightly higher at ₹790.6. The stock reached a high of ₹794 and a low of ₹783 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹290,919.3 crore, the company's shares experienced a trading volume of 491,602 on the BSE. Over the past year, Tata Motors has seen a 52-week high of ₹1,179.05 and a low of ₹693.76.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.49%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.11%
Tata Motors Live Updates: An increase in the futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Tata Motors indicates that the current upward trend may be losing momentum. This suggests the possibility of the stock reaching a peak or beginning a reversal in the near future.
Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors trading at ₹792.05, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹784.7
Tata Motors Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Motors has surpassed the first resistance of ₹792.0 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹798.5. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹798.5 then there can be further positive price movement.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors' share price has increased by 0.43%, currently trading at ₹788.10. Over the past year, Tata Motors shares have risen by 7.49%, reaching ₹788.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a gain of 15.17%, reaching 24668.25 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.75%
|3 Months
|-19.39%
|6 Months
|-21.0%
|YTD
|0.93%
|1 Year
|7.49%
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|792.0
|Support 1
|781.0
|Resistance 2
|798.5
|Support 2
|776.5
|Resistance 3
|803.0
|Support 3
|770.0
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹927.0, 18.13% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹767.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|7
|5
|Buy
|10
|11
|11
|14
|Hold
|9
|9
|9
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13255 k
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 491 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors closed at ₹790.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹794 & ₹783 yesterday to end at ₹784.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend