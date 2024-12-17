Hello User
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:41 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went up today, 17 Dec 2024, by 0.94 %. The stock closed at 784.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 792.05 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at 790 and closed slightly higher at 790.6. The stock reached a high of 794 and a low of 783 during the session. With a market capitalization of 290,919.3 crore, the company's shares experienced a trading volume of 491,602 on the BSE. Over the past year, Tata Motors has seen a 52-week high of 1,179.05 and a low of 693.76.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Dec 2024, 09:41 AM IST Tata Motors Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.49%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.11%

Tata Motors Live Updates: An increase in the futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Tata Motors indicates that the current upward trend may be losing momentum. This suggests the possibility of the stock reaching a peak or beginning a reversal in the near future.

17 Dec 2024, 09:30 AM IST Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors trading at ₹792.05, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹784.7

Tata Motors Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Motors has surpassed the first resistance of 792.0 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 798.5. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 798.5 then there can be further positive price movement.

17 Dec 2024, 09:17 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors' share price has increased by 0.43%, currently trading at 788.10. Over the past year, Tata Motors shares have risen by 7.49%, reaching 788.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a gain of 15.17%, reaching 24668.25 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.75%
3 Months-19.39%
6 Months-21.0%
YTD0.93%
1 Year7.49%
17 Dec 2024, 08:47 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1792.0Support 1781.0
Resistance 2798.5Support 2776.5
Resistance 3803.0Support 3770.0
17 Dec 2024, 08:34 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 927.0, 18.13% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 767.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6675
    Buy10111114
    Hold9997
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell1112
17 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13255 k

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 491 k.

17 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors closed at ₹790.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 794 & 783 yesterday to end at 784.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

