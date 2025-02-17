Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 17 Feb 2025

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹685.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹683.65. The stock reached a high of ₹691 and a low of ₹669.30 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹250,412.94 crore, Tata Motors has experienced a 52-week high of ₹1,179.05 and a low of ₹667.40. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,115,354 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|690.13
|Support 1
|668.43
|Resistance 2
|701.42
|Support 2
|658.02
|Resistance 3
|711.83
|Support 3
|646.73
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹851.0, 25.1% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹625.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|7
|Buy
|13
|13
|11
|11
|Hold
|7
|7
|8
|9
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 1115 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹691 & ₹669.30 yesterday to end at ₹680.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend