Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went up today, 17 Jan 2025, by 1.43 %. The stock closed at 763.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 774.4 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at 770.75 and closed at 763.45, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 780.95 and a low of 768 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at 281,090.70 crores. Over the past year, Tata Motors has experienced a 52-week high of 1,179.05 and a low of 718, with a trading volume of 370,365 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14423 k

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 370 k.

17 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors closed at ₹763.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 780.95 & 768 yesterday to end at 774.4. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.