Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹770.75 and closed at ₹763.45, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹780.95 and a low of ₹768 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹281,090.70 crores. Over the past year, Tata Motors has experienced a 52-week high of ₹1,179.05 and a low of ₹718, with a trading volume of 370,365 shares on the BSE.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 370 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹780.95 & ₹768 yesterday to end at ₹774.4. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.