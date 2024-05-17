Active Stocks
Fri May 17 2024 15:59:40
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.25 0.81%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 313.35 0.26%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 817.85 0.73%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 365.40 1.11%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,464.90 0.33%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tata Motors Share Price Highlights : Tata Motors closed today at 945.75, up 1% from yesterday's 936.35
BackBack

Tata Motors Share Price Highlights : Tata Motors closed today at ₹945.75, up 1% from yesterday's ₹936.35

51 min read . Updated: 17 May 2024, 08:04 PM IST
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Highlights : Tata Motors stock price went up today, 17 May 2024, by 1 %. The stock closed at 936.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 945.75 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Highlights Premium
Tata Motors Share Price Highlights

Tata Motors Share Price Highlights : Tata Motors' stock opened at 954.65 and closed at 947.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 954.65, while the low was 919. The market capitalization stood at 358,831.97 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1065.6 and 504.75, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,226,843 shares traded.

Disclaimer

17 May 2024, 08:04:53 PM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors has a 5.64% MF holding & 19.20% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 5.95% in december to 5.64% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 18.62% in december to 19.20% in march quarter.

17 May 2024, 07:35:50 PM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors reported a Return on Equity (ROE) of 48.22% in the most recent fiscal year. The Return on Investment (ROI) value was 17.16% in the last fiscal year. Consensus estimates suggest that the ROE will be 34.62% in the current fiscal year and 30.27% in the upcoming fiscal year.

17 May 2024, 07:10:37 PM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors has experienced a decrease in EPS of -99999.99% and an increase in revenue of 20.58% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 4379278.00 cr, representing a slight increase compared to the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to achieve a growth of 14.38% in revenue and 22.84% in profit for the upcoming quarter 4.

17 May 2024, 06:36:08 PM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1000.0, 5.74% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 580.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1265.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy66711
    Buy11141314
    Hold7454
    Sell4431
    Strong Sell1111
17 May 2024, 06:08:55 PM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Motors' stock price has increased by 1% to reach 945.75, aligning with the upward trend of its industry peers including Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors DVR, Ashok Leyland, and Jupiter Wagons. Additionally, both benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have also shown gains of 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Maruti Suzuki India12620.9126.21.0113066.858964.9396804.34
Tata Motors945.759.41.01065.6504.75362434.28
Tata Motors DVR636.458.151.3712.9262.3243903.04
Ashok Leyland207.81.150.56207.4144.261012.72
Jupiter Wagons528.715.753.07525.6112.1521797.96
17 May 2024, 05:35:10 PM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors stock reached a high of 953.75 and a low of 941.25 on the current day.

17 May 2024, 04:39:01 PM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.82%; Futures open interest increased by 3.6%

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Tata Motors indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, therefore traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

17 May 2024, 03:50:25 PM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -57.27% lower than yesterday

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The volume of Tata Motors traded by 3 PM today is 57.27% lower than yesterday, with the price currently at 945.75, down by 1%. Studying both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 03:48:01 PM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors closed today at ₹945.75, up 1% from yesterday's ₹936.35

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors share price closed the day at 945.75 - a 1.0% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 952.18 , 959.22 , 964.68. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 939.68 , 934.22 , 927.18.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

17 May 2024, 03:35:30 PM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live:

17 May 2024, 03:12:25 PM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors trading at ₹946.2, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹936.35

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors share price is at 946.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 920.45 and 956.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 920.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 956.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 02:58:56 PM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days989.69
10 Days1000.64
20 Days996.85
50 Days989.51
100 Days908.26
300 Days776.83
17 May 2024, 02:58:51 PM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors Short Term and Long Term Trends

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Motors share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 02:50:05 PM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -53.90% lower than yesterday

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Tata Motors traded until 2 PM is 53.90% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at 947.9, a decrease of 1.23%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 02:40:38 PM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between levels of 947.53 and 944.53 in the last hour. Traders could possibly consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 944.53 and selling near the hourly resistance of 947.53.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1947.43Support 1944.93
Resistance 2948.72Support 2943.72
Resistance 3949.93Support 3942.43
17 May 2024, 02:17:17 PM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1000.0, 5.69% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 580.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1265.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy66711
    Buy11141314
    Hold7454
    Sell4431
    Strong Sell1111
17 May 2024, 02:10:22 PM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors trading at ₹946.25, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹936.35

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors share price is at 946.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 920.45 and 956.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 920.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 956.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 01:50:05 PM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -47.12% lower than yesterday

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Until 1 PM, Tata Motors' trading volume has decreased by 47.12% compared to yesterday, while the price has dropped by 1.13% to 946.95. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 01:34:25 PM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 947.62 and 944.62 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 944.62 and selling near the hourly resistance at 947.62.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1947.53Support 1944.53
Resistance 2948.77Support 2942.77
Resistance 3950.53Support 3941.53
17 May 2024, 01:14:52 PM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.8%; Futures open interest increased by 1.95%

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Tata Motors indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

17 May 2024, 01:05:49 PM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors stock reached a low of 941.25 and a high of 953.75 on the current day.

17 May 2024, 12:52:36 PM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -39.37% lower than yesterday

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The volume of Tata Motors traded until 12 AM is 39.37% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 946.3, reflecting a decrease of 1.06%. Both volume traded and price are significant indicators for studying trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 12:39:49 PM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 948.5 and 944.6 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 944.6 and selling near the hourly resistance at 948.5.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1947.62Support 1944.62
Resistance 2948.98Support 2942.98
Resistance 3950.62Support 3941.62
17 May 2024, 12:25:34 PM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days989.69
10 Days1000.64
20 Days996.85
50 Days989.51
100 Days908.26
300 Days776.83
17 May 2024, 12:21:41 PM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors Short Term and Long Term Trends

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Motors share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 12:12:58 PM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors trading at ₹945.65, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹936.35

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors share price is at 945.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 920.45 and 956.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 920.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 956.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:51:54 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -29.25% lower than yesterday

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors' trading volume until 11 AM is 29.25% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 946.3, reflecting a decrease of 1.06%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 11:39:10 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 951.42 and 940.82 levels in the past hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 940.82 and selling near the hourly resistance at 951.42.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1948.5Support 1944.6
Resistance 2950.45Support 2942.65
Resistance 3952.4Support 3940.7
17 May 2024, 11:31:45 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors trading at ₹945.8, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹936.35

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors share price is at 945.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 920.45 and 956.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 920.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 956.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:15:07 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Today, Tata Motors' stock price rose by 1.24% to reach 948, in alignment with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the same sector, like Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors DVR, Ashok Leyland, and Jupiter Wagons, are also experiencing an upward trend. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have increased by 0.25% and 0.38% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Maruti Suzuki India12529.735.00.2813066.858964.9393936.99
Tata Motors948.011.651.241065.6504.75363296.53
Tata Motors DVR637.559.251.47712.9262.3244324.58
Ashok Leyland208.41.750.85207.4144.261188.89
Jupiter Wagons516.13.150.61525.6112.1521278.47
17 May 2024, 11:07:52 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1000.0, 5.49% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 580.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1265.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy66711
    Buy11141314
    Hold7454
    Sell4431
    Strong Sell1111
17 May 2024, 10:51:52 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -16.41% lower than yesterday

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors' trading volume as of 10 AM is 16.41% lower than yesterday, while the price has dropped to 947.5, a decrease of 1.19%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting uptrend, whereas a price decrease with higher volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 10:33:37 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors touched a high of 951.85 & a low of 941.25 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1951.42Support 1940.82
Resistance 2956.93Support 2935.73
Resistance 3962.02Support 3930.22
17 May 2024, 10:18:08 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 09:54:22 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Motors' stock price increased by 1.35% to reach 949, outperforming its peers. While Maruti Suzuki India is declining, Tata Motors DVR, Ashok Leyland, and Jupiter Wagons are all showing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.18% and -0.07% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Maruti Suzuki India12431.85-62.85-0.513066.858964.9390860.56
Tata Motors949.012.651.351065.6504.75363679.76
Tata Motors DVR637.459.151.46712.9262.3244286.26
Ashok Leyland208.11.450.7205.9144.261100.81
Jupiter Wagons515.72.750.54525.6112.1521261.98
17 May 2024, 09:47:47 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.93%; Futures open interest increased by 0.65%

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Tata Motors indicates the possibility of a positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

17 May 2024, 09:30:23 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors trading at ₹951.2, up 1.59% from yesterday's ₹936.35

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors share price is at 951.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 920.45 and 956.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 920.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 956.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 09:23:31 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Motors has increased by 1.12% and is currently trading at 946.85. Over the past year, Tata Motors' shares have seen a price gain of 81.65% to reach 946.85. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 22.52% to reach 22415.25 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-9.11%
3 Months-0.51%
6 Months37.62%
YTD20.06%
1 Year81.65%
17 May 2024, 09:01:03 AM IST

Top Gainers and Losers today on 16 May, 2024: Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Consumer, Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors among most active stocks; Check full list here

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/top-gainers-and-losers-today-on-16-may-2024-mahindra-mahindra-tata-consumer-maruti-suzuki-india-tata-motors-among-most-active-stocks-check-full-list-here-11715855600902.html

17 May 2024, 08:51:33 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1956.1Support 1920.45
Resistance 2973.2Support 2901.9
Resistance 3991.75Support 3884.8
17 May 2024, 08:33:22 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1000.0, 6.8% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 580.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1265.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy66711
    Buy11141314
    Hold7454
    Sell4431
    Strong Sell1111
17 May 2024, 08:20:57 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 32 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16259 k

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 99.68% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 mn & BSE volume was 1226 k.

17 May 2024, 08:08:00 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors closed at ₹947.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 954.65 & 919 yesterday to end at 947.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue