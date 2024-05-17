Tata Motors Share Price Highlights : Tata Motors closed today at 945.75, up 1% from yesterday's 936.35

Tata Motors Share Price Highlights : Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹954.65 and closed at ₹947.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹954.65, while the low was ₹919. The market capitalization stood at ₹358,831.97 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1065.6 and ₹504.75, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,226,843 shares traded.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors has a 5.64% MF holding & 19.20% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 5.95% in december to 5.64% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 18.62% in december to 19.20% in march quarter.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors reported a Return on Equity (ROE) of 48.22% in the most recent fiscal year. The Return on Investment (ROI) value was 17.16% in the last fiscal year. Consensus estimates suggest that the ROE will be 34.62% in the current fiscal year and 30.27% in the upcoming fiscal year.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors has experienced a decrease in EPS of -99999.99% and an increase in revenue of 20.58% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 4379278.00 cr, representing a slight increase compared to the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to achieve a growth of 14.38% in revenue and 22.84% in profit for the upcoming quarter 4.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1000.0, 5.74% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹580.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1265.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|7
|11
|Buy
|11
|14
|13
|14
|Hold
|7
|4
|5
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|3
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Motors' stock price has increased by 1% to reach ₹945.75, aligning with the upward trend of its industry peers including Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors DVR, Ashok Leyland, and Jupiter Wagons. Additionally, both benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have also shown gains of 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Maruti Suzuki India
|12620.9
|126.2
|1.01
|13066.85
|8964.9
|396804.34
|Tata Motors
|945.75
|9.4
|1.0
|1065.6
|504.75
|362434.28
|Tata Motors DVR
|636.45
|8.15
|1.3
|712.9
|262.3
|243903.04
|Ashok Leyland
|207.8
|1.15
|0.56
|207.4
|144.2
|61012.72
|Jupiter Wagons
|528.7
|15.75
|3.07
|525.6
|112.15
|21797.96
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors stock reached a high of ₹953.75 and a low of ₹941.25 on the current day.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Tata Motors indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, therefore traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The volume of Tata Motors traded by 3 PM today is 57.27% lower than yesterday, with the price currently at ₹945.75, down by 1%. Studying both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors share price closed the day at ₹945.75 - a 1.0% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 952.18 , 959.22 , 964.68. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 939.68 , 934.22 , 927.18.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors share price is at ₹946.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹920.45 and ₹956.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹920.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 956.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|989.69
|10 Days
|1000.64
|20 Days
|996.85
|50 Days
|989.51
|100 Days
|908.26
|300 Days
|776.83
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Motors share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Tata Motors traded until 2 PM is 53.90% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹947.9, a decrease of 1.23%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between levels of 947.53 and 944.53 in the last hour. Traders could possibly consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 944.53 and selling near the hourly resistance of 947.53.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|947.43
|Support 1
|944.93
|Resistance 2
|948.72
|Support 2
|943.72
|Resistance 3
|949.93
|Support 3
|942.43
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors share price is at ₹946.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹920.45 and ₹956.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹920.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 956.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Until 1 PM, Tata Motors' trading volume has decreased by 47.12% compared to yesterday, while the price has dropped by 1.13% to ₹946.95. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 947.62 and 944.62 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 944.62 and selling near the hourly resistance at 947.62.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|947.53
|Support 1
|944.53
|Resistance 2
|948.77
|Support 2
|942.77
|Resistance 3
|950.53
|Support 3
|941.53
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Tata Motors indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors stock reached a low of ₹941.25 and a high of ₹953.75 on the current day.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The volume of Tata Motors traded until 12 AM is 39.37% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹946.3, reflecting a decrease of 1.06%. Both volume traded and price are significant indicators for studying trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 948.5 and 944.6 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 944.6 and selling near the hourly resistance at 948.5.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|947.62
|Support 1
|944.62
|Resistance 2
|948.98
|Support 2
|942.98
|Resistance 3
|950.62
|Support 3
|941.62
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Motors share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors share price is at ₹945.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹920.45 and ₹956.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹920.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 956.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors' trading volume until 11 AM is 29.25% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹946.3, reflecting a decrease of 1.06%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 951.42 and 940.82 levels in the past hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 940.82 and selling near the hourly resistance at 951.42.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|948.5
|Support 1
|944.6
|Resistance 2
|950.45
|Support 2
|942.65
|Resistance 3
|952.4
|Support 3
|940.7
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors share price is at ₹945.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹920.45 and ₹956.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹920.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 956.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Today, Tata Motors' stock price rose by 1.24% to reach ₹948, in alignment with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the same sector, like Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors DVR, Ashok Leyland, and Jupiter Wagons, are also experiencing an upward trend. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have increased by 0.25% and 0.38% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Maruti Suzuki India
|12529.7
|35.0
|0.28
|13066.85
|8964.9
|393936.99
|Tata Motors
|948.0
|11.65
|1.24
|1065.6
|504.75
|363296.53
|Tata Motors DVR
|637.55
|9.25
|1.47
|712.9
|262.3
|244324.58
|Ashok Leyland
|208.4
|1.75
|0.85
|207.4
|144.2
|61188.89
|Jupiter Wagons
|516.1
|3.15
|0.61
|525.6
|112.15
|21278.47
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors' trading volume as of 10 AM is 16.41% lower than yesterday, while the price has dropped to ₹947.5, a decrease of 1.19%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting uptrend, whereas a price decrease with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors touched a high of 951.85 & a low of 941.25 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|951.42
|Support 1
|940.82
|Resistance 2
|956.93
|Support 2
|935.73
|Resistance 3
|962.02
|Support 3
|930.22
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Motors' stock price increased by 1.35% to reach ₹949, outperforming its peers. While Maruti Suzuki India is declining, Tata Motors DVR, Ashok Leyland, and Jupiter Wagons are all showing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.18% and -0.07% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Maruti Suzuki India
|12431.85
|-62.85
|-0.5
|13066.85
|8964.9
|390860.56
|Tata Motors
|949.0
|12.65
|1.35
|1065.6
|504.75
|363679.76
|Tata Motors DVR
|637.45
|9.15
|1.46
|712.9
|262.3
|244286.26
|Ashok Leyland
|208.1
|1.45
|0.7
|205.9
|144.2
|61100.81
|Jupiter Wagons
|515.7
|2.75
|0.54
|525.6
|112.15
|21261.98
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Tata Motors indicates the possibility of a positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors share price is at ₹951.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹920.45 and ₹956.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹920.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 956.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Motors has increased by 1.12% and is currently trading at ₹946.85. Over the past year, Tata Motors' shares have seen a price gain of 81.65% to reach ₹946.85. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 22.52% to reach 22415.25 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-9.11%
|3 Months
|-0.51%
|6 Months
|37.62%
|YTD
|20.06%
|1 Year
|81.65%
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/top-gainers-and-losers-today-on-16-may-2024-mahindra-mahindra-tata-consumer-maruti-suzuki-india-tata-motors-among-most-active-stocks-check-full-list-here-11715855600902.html
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|956.1
|Support 1
|920.45
|Resistance 2
|973.2
|Support 2
|901.9
|Resistance 3
|991.75
|Support 3
|884.8
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 99.68% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 mn & BSE volume was 1226 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹954.65 & ₹919 yesterday to end at ₹947.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!