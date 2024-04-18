Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 18 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went down today, 18 Apr 2024, by -0.63 %. The stock closed at 998.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 992.45 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at 990.7, reached a high of 1004.55, and a low of 982.7 before closing at 998.7. The market capitalization was 380,330.79 crore. The 52-week high was 1065.6 and the 52-week low was 465.75. The BSE volume was 335,575 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹998.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Motors had a BSE volume of 335,575 shares with a closing price of 998.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.