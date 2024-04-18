Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 18 Apr 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at ₹990.7, reached a high of ₹1004.55, and a low of ₹982.7 before closing at ₹998.7. The market capitalization was ₹380,330.79 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1065.6 and the 52-week low was ₹465.75. The BSE volume was 335,575 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
18 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹998.7 on last trading day
On the last day, Tata Motors had a BSE volume of 335,575 shares with a closing price of ₹998.7.