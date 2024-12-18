Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Faces Downturn in Today's Trading Session

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹785 and closed slightly lower at ₹784.7. The stock reached a high of ₹796.5 and a low of ₹778 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹288,894.7 crore, Tata Motors has a 52-week high of ₹1,179.05 and a low of ₹693.76. The trading volume on the BSE was 365,353 shares.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: A decline in futures prices combined with an increase in open interest for Tata Motors indicates the possibility of downward price movement in the near term. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors' stock experienced a trading range today, hitting a low of ₹757.05 and reaching a high of ₹775.95. This fluctuation reflects the stock's volatility within the session, highlighting investor sentiment and market dynamics impacting Tata Motors’ performance.
Tata Motors Live Updates: As of midnight, Tata Motors' trading volume has surged by 151.44% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at ₹760, reflecting a decrease of 2.48%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.
Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors reached a high of 767.0 and a low of 762.0 during the previous trading hour. In that same period, the stock price fell below the hourly support of 762.97 (Support level 1), suggesting a shift in sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and should monitor additional support levels at 760.63 and 758.12.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|765.6
|Support 1
|760.6
|Resistance 2
|768.8
|Support 2
|758.8
|Resistance 3
|770.6
|Support 3
|755.6
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|794.96
|10 Days
|796.35
|20 Days
|789.46
|50 Days
|839.83
|100 Days
|943.61
|300 Days
|961.30
Tata Motors Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Motors share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Tata Motors Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Motors has broken the first support of ₹773.17 & second support of ₹766.33 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹754.67. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹754.67 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Tata Motors has seen a trading volume that is 159.91% higher than yesterday's figures, with the stock priced at ₹764.6, reflecting a decrease of 1.89%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price movements is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price alongside increased volume often indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal a possible further decline.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has moved between 768.18 and 761.18 in the last hour. Traders might look at rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 761.18 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 768.18.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors' share price has dropped by 2.04% today, currently trading at ₹763.45, in line with its competitors. Other companies in the sector, including Maruti Suzuki India, Ashok Leyland, Jupiter Wagons, and Varroc Engineering, are also experiencing declines. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.46% and 0.54%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Maruti Suzuki India
|11032.9
|-57.45
|-0.52
|13675.0
|9738.4
|346877.21
|Tata Motors
|763.45
|-15.9
|-2.04
|1179.05
|693.76
|292572.51
|Ashok Leyland
|224.55
|-6.05
|-2.62
|264.7
|157.65
|65935.23
|Jupiter Wagons
|535.6
|-11.55
|-2.11
|748.05
|301.0
|22082.45
|Varroc Engineering
|608.4
|-7.05
|-1.15
|717.0
|432.2
|9295.52
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹927.0, 21.13% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹767.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
Tata Motors Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Tata Motors has seen a trading volume that is 169.39% higher than yesterday. The stock price is currently at ₹767, reflecting a decrease of 1.58%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An increase in price coupled with high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with high volume may signal potential further decreases in price.
Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors touched a high of 766.85 & a low of 759.85 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors' share price has dropped by 2.12% today, currently trading at ₹762.85, mirroring the trend seen among its peers. Companies like Maruti Suzuki India, Ashok Leyland, Jupiter Wagons, and Varroc Engineering are also experiencing declines today. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have recorded changes of -0.09% and -0.26%, respectively.
Tata Motors Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices combined with an increase in open interest for Tata Motors indicates the possibility of a decline in price in the near term. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors' share price has decreased by 2.09%, currently trading at ₹763.05. Over the past year, however, the company's shares have appreciated by 7.03%, reaching ₹763.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 13.62%, reaching 24,336.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.52%
|3 Months
|-17.65%
|6 Months
|-20.91%
|YTD
|0.28%
|1 Year
|7.03%
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|791.67
|Support 1
|773.17
|Resistance 2
|803.33
|Support 2
|766.33
|Resistance 3
|810.17
|Support 3
|754.67
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹927.0, 18.95% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹767.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 17.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 365 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹796.5 & ₹778 yesterday to end at ₹779.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend