Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Faces Downturn in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 01:17 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2024, by -2.11 %. The stock closed at 779.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 762.9 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at 785 and closed slightly lower at 784.7. The stock reached a high of 796.5 and a low of 778 during the session. With a market capitalization of 288,894.7 crore, Tata Motors has a 52-week high of 1,179.05 and a low of 693.76. The trading volume on the BSE was 365,353 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2024, 01:17 PM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -2.76%; Futures open interest increased by 2.9%

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: A decline in futures prices combined with an increase in open interest for Tata Motors indicates the possibility of downward price movement in the near term. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

18 Dec 2024, 01:03 PM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors' stock experienced a trading range today, hitting a low of 757.05 and reaching a high of 775.95. This fluctuation reflects the stock's volatility within the session, highlighting investor sentiment and market dynamics impacting Tata Motors’ performance.

18 Dec 2024, 12:49 PM IST Tata Motors Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 151.44% higher than yesterday

Tata Motors Live Updates: As of midnight, Tata Motors' trading volume has surged by 151.44% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at 760, reflecting a decrease of 2.48%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 12:38 PM IST Tata Motors Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors reached a high of 767.0 and a low of 762.0 during the previous trading hour. In that same period, the stock price fell below the hourly support of 762.97 (Support level 1), suggesting a shift in sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and should monitor additional support levels at 760.63 and 758.12.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1765.6Support 1760.6
Resistance 2768.8Support 2758.8
Resistance 3770.6Support 3755.6
18 Dec 2024, 12:26 PM IST Tata Motors Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days794.96
10 Days796.35
20 Days789.46
50 Days839.83
100 Days943.61
300 Days961.30
18 Dec 2024, 12:23 PM IST Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors Short Term and Long Term Trends

Tata Motors Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Motors share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Dec 2024, 12:14 PM IST Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors trading at ₹762.9, down -2.11% from yesterday's ₹779.35

Tata Motors Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Motors has broken the first support of 773.17 & second support of 766.33 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 754.67. If the stock price breaks the final support of 754.67 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

18 Dec 2024, 11:57 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 159.91% higher than yesterday

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Tata Motors has seen a trading volume that is 159.91% higher than yesterday's figures, with the stock priced at 764.6, reflecting a decrease of 1.89%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price movements is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price alongside increased volume often indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal a possible further decline.

18 Dec 2024, 11:56 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has moved between 768.18 and 761.18 in the last hour. Traders might look at rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 761.18 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 768.18. You are trained on data up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1767.82Support 1762.97
Resistance 2770.33Support 2760.63
Resistance 3772.67Support 3758.12
18 Dec 2024, 11:26 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors trading at ₹766, down -1.71% from yesterday's ₹779.35

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Motors has broken the first support of 773.17 & second support of 766.33 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 754.67. If the stock price breaks the final support of 754.67 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

18 Dec 2024, 11:16 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors' share price has dropped by 2.04% today, currently trading at 763.45, in line with its competitors. Other companies in the sector, including Maruti Suzuki India, Ashok Leyland, Jupiter Wagons, and Varroc Engineering, are also experiencing declines. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.46% and 0.54%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Maruti Suzuki India11032.9-57.45-0.5213675.09738.4346877.21
Tata Motors763.45-15.9-2.041179.05693.76292572.51
Ashok Leyland224.55-6.05-2.62264.7157.6565935.23
Jupiter Wagons535.6-11.55-2.11748.05301.022082.45
Varroc Engineering608.4-7.05-1.15717.0432.29295.52
18 Dec 2024, 11:00 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 927.0, 21.13% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 767.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6675
    Buy10111114
    Hold9997
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell1112
18 Dec 2024, 10:47 AM IST Tata Motors Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 169.39% higher than yesterday

Tata Motors Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Tata Motors has seen a trading volume that is 169.39% higher than yesterday. The stock price is currently at 767, reflecting a decrease of 1.58%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An increase in price coupled with high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with high volume may signal potential further decreases in price.

18 Dec 2024, 10:35 AM IST Tata Motors Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors touched a high of 766.85 & a low of 759.85 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1768.18Support 1761.18
Resistance 2771.02Support 2757.02
Resistance 3775.18Support 3754.18
18 Dec 2024, 10:13 AM IST Tata Motors Live Updates:

18 Dec 2024, 09:58 AM IST Tata Motors Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors' share price has dropped by 2.12% today, currently trading at 762.85, mirroring the trend seen among its peers. Companies like Maruti Suzuki India, Ashok Leyland, Jupiter Wagons, and Varroc Engineering are also experiencing declines today. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have recorded changes of -0.09% and -0.26%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Maruti Suzuki India11008.0-82.35-0.7413675.09738.4346094.35
Tata Motors762.85-16.5-2.121179.05693.76292342.57
Ashok Leyland226.55-4.05-1.76264.7157.6566522.49
Jupiter Wagons536.55-10.6-1.94748.05301.022121.61
Varroc Engineering612.75-2.7-0.44717.0432.29361.99
18 Dec 2024, 09:42 AM IST Tata Motors Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -2.54%; Futures open interest increased by 0.44%

Tata Motors Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices combined with an increase in open interest for Tata Motors indicates the possibility of a decline in price in the near term. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

18 Dec 2024, 09:30 AM IST Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors trading at ₹762.85, down -2.12% from yesterday's ₹779.35

Tata Motors Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Motors has broken the first support of 773.17 & second support of 766.33 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 754.67. If the stock price breaks the final support of 754.67 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

18 Dec 2024, 09:19 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors' share price has decreased by 2.09%, currently trading at 763.05. Over the past year, however, the company's shares have appreciated by 7.03%, reaching 763.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 13.62%, reaching 24,336.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.52%
3 Months-17.65%
6 Months-20.91%
YTD0.28%
1 Year7.03%
18 Dec 2024, 08:48 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1791.67Support 1773.17
Resistance 2803.33Support 2766.33
Resistance 3810.17Support 3754.67
18 Dec 2024, 08:34 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 927.0, 18.95% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 767.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6675
    Buy10111114
    Hold9997
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell1112
18 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12896 k

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 17.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 365 k.

18 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors closed at ₹784.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 796.5 & 778 yesterday to end at 779.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.