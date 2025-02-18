Hello User
Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went up today, 18 Feb 2025, by 0.92 %. The stock closed at 680.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 686.50 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at 679.80 and closed slightly higher at 680.25. The stock reached a high of 690.60 and a low of 667. The company's market capitalization stands at 252,713.69 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of 1,179.05 and a low of 667.40, with a trading volume of 546,636 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Feb 2025, 09:17 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors' share price has decreased by 0.52%, currently trading at 682.95. Over the past year, the stock has dropped by 26.62%, reaching the same price of 682.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, climbing to 22959.50 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.35%
3 Months-9.48%
6 Months-36.88%
YTD-7.24%
1 Year-26.62%
18 Feb 2025, 08:46 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1696.07Support 1672.47
Resistance 2705.13Support 2657.93
Resistance 3719.67Support 3648.87
18 Feb 2025, 08:33 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 851.0, 23.96% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 625.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5567
    Buy13131111
    Hold7789
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell1111
18 Feb 2025, 08:20 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15918 k

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 31.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 546 k.

18 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors closed at ₹680.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 690.60 & 667 yesterday to end at 686.50. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

