Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹679.80 and closed slightly higher at ₹680.25. The stock reached a high of ₹690.60 and a low of ₹667. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹252,713.69 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹1,179.05 and a low of ₹667.40, with a trading volume of 546,636 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors' share price has decreased by 0.52%, currently trading at ₹682.95. Over the past year, the stock has dropped by 26.62%, reaching the same price of ₹682.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, climbing to 22959.50 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.35%
|3 Months
|-9.48%
|6 Months
|-36.88%
|YTD
|-7.24%
|1 Year
|-26.62%
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|696.07
|Support 1
|672.47
|Resistance 2
|705.13
|Support 2
|657.93
|Resistance 3
|719.67
|Support 3
|648.87
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹851.0, 23.96% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹625.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|7
|Buy
|13
|13
|11
|11
|Hold
|7
|7
|8
|9
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 31.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 546 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹690.60 & ₹667 yesterday to end at ₹686.50. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend