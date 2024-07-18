Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Dips in Trading Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors opened at ₹1025.75 and closed at ₹1024.3 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹1029.5, while the low was ₹1019.35. The market capitalization was ₹391334.66 crore. The 52-week high for Tata Motors was ₹1065.6, and the 52-week low was ₹593.5. The BSE volume for the day was 189615 shares.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors trading at ₹1011.5, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹1021.1
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Motors has broken the first support of ₹1017.13 & second support of ₹1013.17 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1006.98. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹1006.98 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Motors has decreased by -0.19%, currently trading at ₹1019.15. Over the past year, Tata Motors shares have increased by 65.61% to ₹1019.15. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.87% to 24613.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.61%
|3 Months
|-6.76%
|6 Months
|25.09%
|YTD
|31.33%
|1 Year
|65.61%
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1027.28
|Support 1
|1017.13
|Resistance 2
|1033.47
|Support 2
|1013.17
|Resistance 3
|1037.43
|Support 3
|1006.98
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1100.0, 7.73% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹650.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Buy
|15
|15
|13
|13
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11423 k
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 189 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors closed at ₹1024.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1029.5 & ₹1019.35 yesterday to end at ₹1021.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend