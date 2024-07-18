Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Dips in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2024, 09:36 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went down today, 18 Jul 2024, by -0.94 %. The stock closed at 1021.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1011.5 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors opened at 1025.75 and closed at 1024.3 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 1029.5, while the low was 1019.35. The market capitalization was 391334.66 crore. The 52-week high for Tata Motors was 1065.6, and the 52-week low was 593.5. The BSE volume for the day was 189615 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2024, 09:36:58 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors trading at ₹1011.5, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹1021.1

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Motors has broken the first support of 1017.13 & second support of 1013.17 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1006.98. If the stock price breaks the final support of 1006.98 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

18 Jul 2024, 09:18:29 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Motors has decreased by -0.19%, currently trading at 1019.15. Over the past year, Tata Motors shares have increased by 65.61% to 1019.15. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.87% to 24613.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.61%
3 Months-6.76%
6 Months25.09%
YTD31.33%
1 Year65.61%
18 Jul 2024, 08:49:53 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11027.28Support 11017.13
Resistance 21033.47Support 21013.17
Resistance 31037.43Support 31006.98
18 Jul 2024, 08:31:07 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1100.0, 7.73% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 650.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5557
    Buy15151313
    Hold6675
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell1111
18 Jul 2024, 08:18:12 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11423 k

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 189 k.

18 Jul 2024, 08:00:18 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors closed at ₹1024.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1029.5 & 1019.35 yesterday to end at 1021.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

