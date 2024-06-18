Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 18 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went up today, 18 Jun 2024, by 0.78 %. The stock closed at 985.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 993.4 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at 991, closed at 985.75, with a high of 997 and a low of 981.4. The market capitalization stood at 380718.69 crore. The 52-week high was 1062.32 and the 52-week low was 536.34. The BSE volume was 404491 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors closed at ₹985.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 997 & 981.4 yesterday to end at 985.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.