Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 18 Jun 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at ₹991, closed at ₹985.75, with a high of ₹997 and a low of ₹981.4. The market capitalization stood at 380718.69 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1062.32 and the 52-week low was ₹536.34. The BSE volume was 404491 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
18 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors closed at ₹985.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹997 & ₹981.4 yesterday to end at ₹985.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend