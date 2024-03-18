Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 18 Mar 2024

Tata Motors stock price went down today, 18 Mar 2024, by -2.23 %. The stock closed at 967.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 946.2 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Tata Motors Share Price Today : Tata Motors closed at ₹967.8 on the last trading day with an open price of ₹969.65. The high was ₹980 and the low was ₹940.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹362,560.56 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1065.6 and the 52-week low was ₹400.4. The BSE volume was 1,133,364 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
18 Mar 2024, 08:00:05 AM IST
