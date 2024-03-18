Hello User
Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 18 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went down today, 18 Mar 2024, by -2.23 %. The stock closed at 967.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 946.2 per share.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : Tata Motors closed at 967.8 on the last trading day with an open price of 969.65. The high was 980 and the low was 940.1. The market capitalization stood at 362,560.56 crore. The 52-week high was 1065.6 and the 52-week low was 400.4. The BSE volume was 1,133,364 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹967.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Motors' BSE volume was 1,133,364 shares, and the closing price was 967.8.

