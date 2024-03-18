Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 18 Mar 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today : Tata Motors closed at ₹967.8 on the last trading day with an open price of ₹969.65. The high was ₹980 and the low was ₹940.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹362,560.56 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1065.6 and the 52-week low was ₹400.4. The BSE volume was 1,133,364 shares traded.
18 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST
