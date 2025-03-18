Explore
Tata Motors Share Price Highlights : Tata Motors closed today at ₹679.80, up 2.86% from yesterday's ₹660.90

11 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2025, 08:01 PM IST
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Highlights : Tata Motors stock price went up today, 18 Mar 2025, by 2.86 %. The stock closed at 660.90 per share. The stock is currently trading at 679.80 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Highlights Premium
Tata Motors Share Price Highlights

Tata Motors Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at 665.50 and closed at 655.40, experiencing a high of 666.15 and a low of 657.50. The market capitalization stood at 243,289.79 crore. The stock is significantly below its 52-week high of 1,179.05 and above its 52-week low of 606.20. A total of 449,457 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2025, 08:01:06 PM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors has a 10.96% MF holding & 18.66% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 10.58% in to 10.96% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 20.54% in to 18.66% in quarter.

18 Mar 2025, 07:32:41 PM IST

Tata Motors Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Tata Motors has a ROE of 48.22% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 17.54% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 22.00% & 21.00% respectively.

18 Mar 2025, 06:31:37 PM IST

Tata Motors Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 833.0, 22.54% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 625.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7656
    Buy11111310
    Hold7879
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell1111
18 Mar 2025, 06:00:52 PM IST

Tata Motors Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors' share price has risen by 2.86% today, reaching 679.80, in line with the performance of its peers. Companies such as Maruti Suzuki India, Ashok Leyland, Jupiter Wagons, and Force Motors are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have increased by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Maruti Suzuki India11699.0141.51.2213675.010725.0368190.72
Tata Motors679.818.92.861179.05606.2250247.24
Ashok Leyland203.755.252.64264.7159.7559831.74
Jupiter Wagons303.012.14.16748.05270.212862.29
Force Motors7430.15353.14.9910272.656128.559683.64
18 Mar 2025, 05:35:41 PM IST

Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors' stock today experienced a low of 664.15 and reached a high of 681.80. The trading range reflects market fluctuations, indicating investor sentiment and activity for the day.

18 Mar 2025, 04:34:47 PM IST

Tata Motors Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 2.79%; Futures open interest increased by 0.06%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Tata Motors suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

18 Mar 2025, 03:50:53 PM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 21.34% higher than yesterday

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Tata Motors has seen a trading volume that is 21.34% greater than that of yesterday, with the stock price at 679.80, reflecting an increase of 2.86%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price changes is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume often indicates a potential for sustainable growth, while a drop in price with high volume could signal a potential further decline.

18 Mar 2025, 03:49:39 PM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors closed today at ₹679.80, up 2.86% from yesterday's ₹660.90

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors share price closed the day at 679.80 - a 2.86% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 685.82 , 692.63 , 703.47. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 668.17 , 657.33 , 650.52.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

18 Mar 2025, 03:31:05 PM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 03:10:09 PM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors trading at ₹680.85, up 3.02% from yesterday's ₹660.90

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors share price is at 680.85 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 674.25. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

18 Mar 2025, 02:58:10 PM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors Short Term and Long Term Trends

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Motors share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Mar 2025, 02:56:39 PM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days653.61
10 Days640.96
20 Days658.17
50 Days708.72
100 Days753.31
300 Days881.26
18 Mar 2025, 02:47:46 PM IST

Tata Motors Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 12.06% higher than yesterday

Tata Motors Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Tata Motors has seen a trading volume that is 12.06% greater than yesterday, with the stock price at 678.35, reflecting a rise of 2.64%. Trading volume is a key metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. When there is an increase in price accompanied by higher volume, it often signals a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, a decline in price with increased volume may indicate a potential further drop in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 02:33:01 PM IST

Tata Motors Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Motors Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 680.88 and 675.93 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 675.93 and selling near hourly resistance 680.88 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1679.8Support 1677.9
Resistance 2680.8Support 2677.0
Resistance 3681.7Support 3676.0
18 Mar 2025, 02:10:01 PM IST

Tata Motors Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 833.0, 22.72% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 625.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

18 Mar 2025, 02:00:12 PM IST

Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors trading at ₹679.50, up 2.81% from yesterday's ₹660.90

Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors share price is at 679.50 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 674.25. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

18 Mar 2025, 01:51:34 PM IST

Tata Motors Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 17.38% higher than yesterday

Tata Motors Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Tata Motors has seen a trading volume that is 17.38% higher than the previous day, with the stock priced at 678.85, reflecting an increase of 2.72%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 01:35:09 PM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors touched a high of 680.5 & a low of 675.55 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 678.78 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1680.88Support 1675.93
Resistance 2683.17Support 2673.27
Resistance 3685.83Support 3670.98
18 Mar 2025, 01:10:00 PM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 2.75%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.02%

A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Tata Motors suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.

18 Mar 2025, 01:00:40 PM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors' stock today reached a low of 664.15 and a high of 680.40. The trading session reflects a fluctuation within this range, indicating potential volatility in market sentiment for the company. Investors may monitor these levels for future trading decisions.

18 Mar 2025, 12:47:44 PM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 7.48% higher than yesterday

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Tata Motors' trading volume has increased by 7.48% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 676.70, reflecting a rise of 2.39%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 12:33:32 PM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors touched a high of 678.3 & a low of 674.45 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price surpassed both the hourly resistances 675.75 and 676.5, indicating robust bullish sentiment. Traders can consider adding trailing stop losses for protecting gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1678.78Support 1674.93
Resistance 2680.47Support 2672.77
Resistance 3682.63Support 3671.08
18 Mar 2025, 12:24:45 PM IST

Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors Short Term and Long Term Trends

Tata Motors Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Motors share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Mar 2025, 12:20:02 PM IST

Tata Motors Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days653.61
10 Days640.96
20 Days658.17
50 Days708.72
100 Days753.31
300 Days881.26
18 Mar 2025, 12:11:37 PM IST

Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors trading at ₹677.35, up 2.49% from yesterday's ₹660.90

Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors share price is at 677.35 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 674.25. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

18 Mar 2025, 11:49:33 AM IST

Tata Motors Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -2.31% lower than yesterday

Tata Motors Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Tata Motors has experienced a trading volume that is 2.31% lower compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 676.30, reflecting a decrease of 2.33%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline.

18 Mar 2025, 11:40:00 AM IST

Tata Motors share price rises 2% after company announced price hike in commercial vehicles, HSBC upgrades stock

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/tata-motors-share-price-rises-2-after-company-announced-price-hike-in-commercial-vehicles-hsbc-upgrades-stock-11742275179137.html

18 Mar 2025, 11:36:12 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors touched a high of 675.0 & a low of 672.75 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 676.12 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1675.75Support 1673.5
Resistance 2676.5Support 2672.0
Resistance 3678.0Support 3671.25
18 Mar 2025, 11:26:35 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors trading at ₹674, up 1.98% from yesterday's ₹660.90

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Motors has surpassed the first resistance of 665.6 & second resistance of 670.2 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 674.25. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 674.25 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

18 Mar 2025, 11:15:43 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors' share price has increased by 2.05% today, reaching 674.45, in line with its industry peers. Companies like Maruti Suzuki India, Ashok Leyland, Jupiter Wagons, and Force Motors are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.07% and 1.11%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Maruti Suzuki India11630.4572.950.6313675.010725.0366033.31
Tata Motors674.4513.552.051179.05606.2248277.8
Ashok Leyland200.852.351.18264.7159.7558980.15
Jupiter Wagons295.754.851.67748.05270.212554.53
Force Motors7284.7207.652.9310272.656128.559494.07
18 Mar 2025, 11:03:48 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 833.0, 23.63% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 625.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

18 Mar 2025, 10:48:24 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -12.84% lower than yesterday

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Tata Motors has experienced a trading volume that is 12.84% lower than the previous day, with its stock price at 673.50, reflecting a decrease of 1.91%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 10:33:01 AM IST

Tata Motors Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors touched a high of 674.25 & a low of 667.85 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1676.12Support 1669.72
Resistance 2678.38Support 2665.58
Resistance 3682.52Support 3663.32
18 Mar 2025, 10:14:18 AM IST

Tata Motors Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 09:53:36 AM IST

Tata Motors Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors' stock price has increased by 1.29% today, reaching 669.40, aligning with the performance of its peers. Companies like Maruti Suzuki India, Ashok Leyland, Jupiter Wagons, and Force Motors are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.81% and 0.83%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Maruti Suzuki India11598.240.70.3513675.010725.0365018.34
Tata Motors669.48.51.291179.05606.2246418.8
Ashok Leyland200.451.950.98264.7159.7558862.69
Jupiter Wagons298.07.12.44748.05270.212650.04
Force Motors7151.274.151.0510272.656128.559320.08
18 Mar 2025, 09:36:00 AM IST

Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors trading at ₹670.25, up 1.41% from yesterday's ₹660.90

Tata Motors Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Motors has surpassed the first resistance of 665.6 & second resistance of 670.2 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 674.25. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 674.25 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

18 Mar 2025, 09:21:55 AM IST

Tata Motors Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors' share price has increased by 0.81%, currently trading at 666.25. However, over the past year, the stock has experienced a decline of 29.89%, dropping to 666.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22,508.75 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.97%
3 Months-7.16%
6 Months-33.12%
YTD-10.69%
1 Year-29.89%
18 Mar 2025, 09:01:33 AM IST

Tata Motors follows Maruti Suzuki. Declares price increase from THIS date

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/tata-motors-follows-maruti-suzuki-declares-price-increase-from-this-date-11742210173969.html

18 Mar 2025, 09:01:33 AM IST

Stocks to watch: IndusInd Bank, Vedanta, HUL, LIC, Tata Motors among shares to remain in focus today

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-indusind-bank-vedanta-hul-lic-tata-motors-among-shares-to-remain-in-focus-today-11742260579118.html

18 Mar 2025, 08:45:32 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1665.6Support 1656.95
Resistance 2670.2Support 2652.9
Resistance 3674.25Support 3648.3
18 Mar 2025, 08:30:00 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 833.0, 26.04% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 625.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

18 Mar 2025, 08:18:08 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12984 k

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 449 k.

18 Mar 2025, 08:02:20 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors closed at ₹655.40 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 666.15 & 657.50 yesterday to end at 660.90. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

