Tata Motors Share Price Highlights : Tata Motors closed today at 679.80, up 2.86% from yesterday's 660.90

Tata Motors Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹665.50 and closed at ₹655.40, experiencing a high of ₹666.15 and a low of ₹657.50. The market capitalization stood at ₹243,289.79 crore. The stock is significantly below its 52-week high of ₹1,179.05 and above its 52-week low of ₹606.20. A total of 449,457 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors has a 10.96% MF holding & 18.66% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 10.58% in to 10.96% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 20.54% in to 18.66% in quarter.
Tata Motors has a ROE of 48.22% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 17.54% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 22.00% & 21.00% respectively.
Tata Motors Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹833.0, 22.54% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹625.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|6
|5
|6
|Buy
|11
|11
|13
|10
|Hold
|7
|8
|7
|9
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors' share price has risen by 2.86% today, reaching ₹679.80, in line with the performance of its peers. Companies such as Maruti Suzuki India, Ashok Leyland, Jupiter Wagons, and Force Motors are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have increased by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Maruti Suzuki India
|11699.0
|141.5
|1.22
|13675.0
|10725.0
|368190.72
|Tata Motors
|679.8
|18.9
|2.86
|1179.05
|606.2
|250247.24
|Ashok Leyland
|203.75
|5.25
|2.64
|264.7
|159.75
|59831.74
|Jupiter Wagons
|303.0
|12.1
|4.16
|748.05
|270.2
|12862.29
|Force Motors
|7430.15
|353.1
|4.99
|10272.65
|6128.55
|9683.64
Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors' stock today experienced a low of ₹664.15 and reached a high of ₹681.80. The trading range reflects market fluctuations, indicating investor sentiment and activity for the day.
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Tata Motors suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Tata Motors has seen a trading volume that is 21.34% greater than that of yesterday, with the stock price at ₹679.80, reflecting an increase of 2.86%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price changes is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume often indicates a potential for sustainable growth, while a drop in price with high volume could signal a potential further decline.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors share price closed the day at ₹679.80 - a 2.86% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 685.82 , 692.63 , 703.47. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 668.17 , 657.33 , 650.52.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors share price is at ₹680.85 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹674.25. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Motors share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|653.61
|10 Days
|640.96
|20 Days
|658.17
|50 Days
|708.72
|100 Days
|753.31
|300 Days
|881.26
Tata Motors Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Tata Motors has seen a trading volume that is 12.06% greater than yesterday, with the stock price at ₹678.35, reflecting a rise of 2.64%. Trading volume is a key metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. When there is an increase in price accompanied by higher volume, it often signals a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, a decline in price with increased volume may indicate a potential further drop in prices.
Tata Motors Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 680.88 and 675.93 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 675.93 and selling near hourly resistance 680.88 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|679.8
|Support 1
|677.9
|Resistance 2
|680.8
|Support 2
|677.0
|Resistance 3
|681.7
|Support 3
|676.0
Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors share price is at ₹679.50 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹674.25. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Tata Motors Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Tata Motors has seen a trading volume that is 17.38% higher than the previous day, with the stock priced at ₹678.85, reflecting an increase of 2.72%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors touched a high of 680.5 & a low of 675.55 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 678.78 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|680.88
|Support 1
|675.93
|Resistance 2
|683.17
|Support 2
|673.27
|Resistance 3
|685.83
|Support 3
|670.98
A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Tata Motors suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors' stock today reached a low of ₹664.15 and a high of ₹680.40. The trading session reflects a fluctuation within this range, indicating potential volatility in market sentiment for the company. Investors may monitor these levels for future trading decisions.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Tata Motors' trading volume has increased by 7.48% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹676.70, reflecting a rise of 2.39%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors touched a high of 678.3 & a low of 674.45 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price surpassed both the hourly resistances 675.75 and 676.5, indicating robust bullish sentiment. Traders can consider adding trailing stop losses for protecting gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|678.78
|Support 1
|674.93
|Resistance 2
|680.47
|Support 2
|672.77
|Resistance 3
|682.63
|Support 3
|671.08
Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors share price is at ₹677.35 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹674.25. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Tata Motors Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Tata Motors has experienced a trading volume that is 2.31% lower compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹676.30, reflecting a decrease of 2.33%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors touched a high of 675.0 & a low of 672.75 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 676.12 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|675.75
|Support 1
|673.5
|Resistance 2
|676.5
|Support 2
|672.0
|Resistance 3
|678.0
|Support 3
|671.25
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Motors has surpassed the first resistance of ₹665.6 & second resistance of ₹670.2 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹674.25. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹674.25 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Tata Motors has experienced a trading volume that is 12.84% lower than the previous day, with its stock price at ₹673.50, reflecting a decrease of 1.91%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors touched a high of 674.25 & a low of 667.85 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|676.12
|Support 1
|669.72
|Resistance 2
|678.38
|Support 2
|665.58
|Resistance 3
|682.52
|Support 3
|663.32
Tata Motors Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Motors has surpassed the first resistance of ₹665.6 & second resistance of ₹670.2 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹674.25. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹674.25 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors' share price has increased by 0.81%, currently trading at ₹666.25. However, over the past year, the stock has experienced a decline of 29.89%, dropping to ₹666.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22,508.75 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.97%
|3 Months
|-7.16%
|6 Months
|-33.12%
|YTD
|-10.69%
|1 Year
|-29.89%
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|665.6
|Support 1
|656.95
|Resistance 2
|670.2
|Support 2
|652.9
|Resistance 3
|674.25
|Support 3
|648.3
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 449 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹666.15 & ₹657.50 yesterday to end at ₹660.90. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.