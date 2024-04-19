Hello User
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went down today, 19 Apr 2024, by -2.12 %. The stock closed at 992.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 971.4 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at 997, closed at 992.45, with a high of 1003.05 and a low of 966.45. The market capitalization stood at 372263.92 crore, with a 52-week high of 1065.6 and a 52-week low of 465.75. The BSE volume for the day was 396524 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Apr 2024, 09:03 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹971.4, down -2.12% from yesterday's ₹992.45

Tata Motors stock price is currently at 971.4, with a percent change of -2.12% and a net change of -21.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

19 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹992.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Motors had a trading volume of 396,524 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 992.45.

