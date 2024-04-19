Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Dips in Trading Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at ₹997, closed at ₹992.45, with a high of ₹1003.05 and a low of ₹966.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹372263.92 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1065.6 and a 52-week low of ₹465.75. The BSE volume for the day was 396524 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors stock price is currently at ₹971.4, with a percent change of -2.12% and a net change of -21.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, Tata Motors had a trading volume of 396,524 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹992.45.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!