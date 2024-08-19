Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 19 Aug 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹1072.85 and closed at ₹1062. The stock reached a high of ₹1100 and a low of ₹1069.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹421187.71 crore. Tata Motors' 52-week high is ₹1179.05, while the 52-week low is ₹591.67. The BSE volume for the day was 600504 shares.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 600 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1100 & ₹1069.85 yesterday to end at ₹1098.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend