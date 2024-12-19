Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Faces Downward Trend in Today's Trading Session

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹775.95 and closed slightly higher at ₹779.35, reaching a high of ₹775.95 and a low of ₹754. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹287,035.7 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹1179.05 and a low of ₹693.76. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 722,551 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices combined with lower open interest in Tata Motors indicates that the current bearish trend may be losing momentum, suggesting the possibility of a bottom or a reversal in the stock's movement in the near term.
Tata Motors Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Motors has broken the first support of ₹749.28 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹740.67. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹740.67 then there can be further negative price movement.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors' share price has declined by 1.63%, currently trading at ₹743.40. Over the past year, however, the stock has seen a price increase of 3.99%, reaching ₹743.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 12.98%, reaching 24,198.85 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.43%
|3 Months
|-18.74%
|6 Months
|-22.68%
|YTD
|-2.81%
|1 Year
|3.99%
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|771.23
|Support 1
|749.28
|Resistance 2
|784.57
|Support 2
|740.67
|Resistance 3
|793.18
|Support 3
|727.33
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹927.0, 22.67% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹767.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|7
|5
|Buy
|10
|10
|11
|14
|Hold
|9
|9
|9
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 50.81% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 722 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹775.95 & ₹754 yesterday to end at ₹755.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend