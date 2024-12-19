Hello User
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Faces Downward Trend in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went down today, 19 Dec 2024, by -1.07 %. The stock closed at 755.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 747.65 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at 775.95 and closed slightly higher at 779.35, reaching a high of 775.95 and a low of 754. The company's market capitalization stands at 287,035.7 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of 1179.05 and a low of 693.76. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 722,551 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Dec 2024, 09:46 AM IST Tata Motors Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.17%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.07%

Tata Motors Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices combined with lower open interest in Tata Motors indicates that the current bearish trend may be losing momentum, suggesting the possibility of a bottom or a reversal in the stock's movement in the near term.

19 Dec 2024, 09:37 AM IST Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors trading at ₹747.65, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹755.7

Tata Motors Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Motors has broken the first support of 749.28 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 740.67. If the stock price breaks the second support of 740.67 then there can be further negative price movement.

19 Dec 2024, 09:17 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors' share price has declined by 1.63%, currently trading at 743.40. Over the past year, however, the stock has seen a price increase of 3.99%, reaching 743.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 12.98%, reaching 24,198.85 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.43%
3 Months-18.74%
6 Months-22.68%
YTD-2.81%
1 Year3.99%
19 Dec 2024, 08:46 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1771.23Support 1749.28
Resistance 2784.57Support 2740.67
Resistance 3793.18Support 3727.33
19 Dec 2024, 08:31 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 927.0, 22.67% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 767.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6675
    Buy10101114
    Hold9997
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell1112
19 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13133 k

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 50.81% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 722 k.

19 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors closed at ₹779.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 775.95 & 754 yesterday to end at 755.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

