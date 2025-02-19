Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹687 and closed slightly lower at ₹686.50. The stock reached a high of ₹688 and a low of ₹672.50 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹250,909.90 crore, the company is currently trading within its 52-week range, which has seen a high of ₹1,179.05 and a low of ₹667. The BSE volume recorded was 789,939 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 45.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 789 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹688 & ₹672.50 yesterday to end at ₹681.60. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend