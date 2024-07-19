Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 19 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went up today, 19 Jul 2024, by 0.39 %. The stock closed at 1021.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1025.1 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at 1022.2 and closed at 1021.1. The high for the day was 1026.85 and the low was 1007.85. The market capitalization stood at 392937.32 crore. The 52-week high was 1065.6 and the 52-week low was 593.5. The BSE volume for the day was 285619 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jul 2024, 08:35 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1100.0, 7.31% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 650.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5557
    Buy15151313
    Hold6675
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell1111
19 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11442 k

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.5% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 285 k.

19 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors closed at ₹1021.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1026.85 & 1007.85 yesterday to end at 1025.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.