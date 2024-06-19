Hello User
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Rises as Investors Remain Bullish

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:57 AM IST Trade
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went up today, 19 Jun 2024, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 985.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 986 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors' stock opened at 998.7 and closed at 993.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1003.45, while the low was 984.1. The market capitalization was 377,748.51 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1065.6 and 557.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 351,324 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jun 2024, 09:57 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Motors' stock price decreased by 0.08% to reach 984.85, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Ashok Leyland and Jupiter Wagons are declining today, whereas Maruti Suzuki India and Tata Motors DVR are seeing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Maruti Suzuki India12590.030.050.2413066.859256.75395832.84
Tata Motors984.85-0.8-0.081065.6557.45377418.34
Tata Motors DVR661.50.40.06712.9294.2253502.8
Ashok Leyland234.8-4.35-1.82242.75157.6568944.96
Jupiter Wagons675.85-14.1-2.04727.75147.327864.86
19 Jun 2024, 09:37 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors trading at ₹986, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹985.65

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors share price is at 986 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 979.35 and 998.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 979.35 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 998.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Jun 2024, 09:15 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors' stock has increased by 0.65% and is currently trading at 992.10. Over the past year, Tata Motors' shares have surged by 74.71% to reach 992.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.61% to 23,557.90 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.41%
3 Months-3.81%
6 Months35.67%
YTD26.8%
1 Year74.71%
19 Jun 2024, 08:48 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1998.7Support 1979.35
Resistance 21010.75Support 2972.05
Resistance 31018.05Support 3960.0
19 Jun 2024, 08:37 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1000.0, 1.46% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 580.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1265.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5567
    Buy13131113
    Hold7775
    Sell3343
    Strong Sell1111
19 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12852 k

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 20.67% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 351 k.

19 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors closed at ₹993.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1003.45 & 984.1 yesterday to end at 993.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

