Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Rises as Investors Remain Bullish

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹998.7 and closed at ₹993.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1003.45, while the low was ₹984.1. The market capitalization was ₹377,748.51 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1065.6 and ₹557.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 351,324 shares traded.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Motors' stock price decreased by 0.08% to reach ₹984.85, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Ashok Leyland and Jupiter Wagons are declining today, whereas Maruti Suzuki India and Tata Motors DVR are seeing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Maruti Suzuki India
|12590.0
|30.05
|0.24
|13066.85
|9256.75
|395832.84
|Tata Motors
|984.85
|-0.8
|-0.08
|1065.6
|557.45
|377418.34
|Tata Motors DVR
|661.5
|0.4
|0.06
|712.9
|294.2
|253502.8
|Ashok Leyland
|234.8
|-4.35
|-1.82
|242.75
|157.65
|68944.96
|Jupiter Wagons
|675.85
|-14.1
|-2.04
|727.75
|147.3
|27864.86
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors share price is at ₹986 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹979.35 and ₹998.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹979.35 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 998.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors' stock has increased by 0.65% and is currently trading at ₹992.10. Over the past year, Tata Motors' shares have surged by 74.71% to reach ₹992.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.61% to 23,557.90 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.41%
|3 Months
|-3.81%
|6 Months
|35.67%
|YTD
|26.8%
|1 Year
|74.71%
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|998.7
|Support 1
|979.35
|Resistance 2
|1010.75
|Support 2
|972.05
|Resistance 3
|1018.05
|Support 3
|960.0
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1000.0, 1.46% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹580.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1265.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|7
|Buy
|13
|13
|11
|13
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 20.67% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 351 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1003.45 & ₹984.1 yesterday to end at ₹993.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend