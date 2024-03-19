Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 19 Mar 2024, by 2.75 %. The stock closed at 946.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 972.2 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Motors opened at ₹946 and closed slightly higher at ₹946.2. The stock's high for the day was ₹974.4, and the low was ₹936.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹372,523.12 crore. The 52-week high for Tata Motors was ₹1065.6, and the low was ₹400.4. The BSE volume for the day was 1,061,895 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Mar 2024, 08:03:58 AM IST
Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹946.2 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Tata Motors on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 1,061,895 with a closing price of ₹946.2.
