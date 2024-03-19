Active Stocks
Mon Mar 18 2024 15:55:53
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 149.60 5.69%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 972.20 2.75%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 417.40 -0.51%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 730.70 -0.18%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,082.00 0.32%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 19 Mar 2024, by 2.75 %. The stock closed at 946.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 972.2 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price TodayPremium
Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Motors opened at 946 and closed slightly higher at 946.2. The stock's high for the day was 974.4, and the low was 936.85. The market capitalization stood at 372,523.12 crore. The 52-week high for Tata Motors was 1065.6, and the low was 400.4. The BSE volume for the day was 1,061,895 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2024, 08:03:58 AM IST

Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹946.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Motors on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 1,061,895 with a closing price of 946.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie