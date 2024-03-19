Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Motors opened at ₹946 and closed slightly higher at ₹946.2. The stock's high for the day was ₹974.4, and the low was ₹936.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹372,523.12 crore. The 52-week high for Tata Motors was ₹1065.6, and the low was ₹400.4. The BSE volume for the day was 1,061,895 shares traded.
19 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST
On the last day of trading for Tata Motors on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 1,061,895 with a closing price of ₹946.2.