Tata Motors Share Price Highlights : Tata Motors closed today at ₹681.90, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹679.80

Tata Motors Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹665.70 and closed at ₹660.90, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹681.80 and a low of ₹664.15 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹250,247.24 crore, Tata Motors has a 52-week high of ₹1,179.05 and a low of ₹606.20. The BSE volume for the day was 440,745 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors Live Updates: Shareholding information
Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors has a 10.96% MF holding & 18.66% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 10.58% in to 10.96% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 20.54% in to 18.66% in quarter.
Tata Motors Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Tata Motors has a ROE of 48.22% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 17.54% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 22.00% & 21.00% respectively.
Tata Motors Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Tata Motors Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹833.0, 22.16% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹625.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|6
|5
|6
|Buy
|11
|11
|13
|10
|Hold
|7
|8
|7
|9
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Motors Live Updates: Stock Peers
Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors' share price increased by 0.31% today, reaching ₹681.90, amidst a mixed performance from its peers. While Maruti Suzuki India is experiencing a decline, companies like Ashok Leyland, Jupiter Wagons, and Force Motors are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Maruti Suzuki India
|11605.0
|-115.2
|-0.98
|13675.0
|10725.0
|365232.35
|Tata Motors
|681.9
|2.1
|0.31
|1179.05
|606.2
|251020.29
|Ashok Leyland
|205.2
|1.45
|0.71
|264.7
|159.75
|60257.54
|Jupiter Wagons
|315.25
|12.25
|4.04
|748.05
|270.2
|13382.3
|Force Motors
|7929.95
|464.35
|6.22
|10272.65
|6128.55
|10335.02
Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors' stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of ₹678.80 and a high of ₹688.95. The fluctuations indicate active trading, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics surrounding the company's performance.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.02%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.49%
A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Tata Motors suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors closed today at ₹681.90, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹679.80
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors share price closed the day at ₹681.90 - a 0.31% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 687.5 , 693.3 , 697.65. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 677.35 , 673.0 , 667.2.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -16.42% lower than yesterday
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Tata Motors has experienced a trading volume that is 16.42% lower compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at ₹681.90, reflecting a decrease of 0.31%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with higher volume may suggest a potential further drop in prices.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors trading at ₹682.55, up 0.40% from yesterday's ₹679.80
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors share price is at ₹682.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹668.17 and ₹685.82 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹668.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 685.82 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors Short Term and Long Term Trends
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Motors share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Tata Motors Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|653.61
|10 Days
|640.96
|20 Days
|658.17
|50 Days
|708.72
|100 Days
|753.31
|300 Days
|881.26
Tata Motors Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -12.06% lower than yesterday
Tata Motors Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Tata Motors has seen a trading volume that is 12.06% lower compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at ₹681.55, reflecting a decrease of 0.26%. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a likely sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal a potential further decline.
Tata Motors Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Motors Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 682.67 and 678.47 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 678.47 and selling near hourly resistance 682.67 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|682.35
|Support 1
|680.85
|Resistance 2
|682.9
|Support 2
|679.9
|Resistance 3
|683.85
|Support 3
|679.35
Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors trading at ₹681.45, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹679.80
Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors share price is at ₹681.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹668.17 and ₹685.82 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹668.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 685.82 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -14.36% lower than yesterday
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Tata Motors' trading volume is down by 14.36% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹680.90, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.16%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 682.93 and 679.78 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 679.78 and selling near hourly resistance 682.93 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|682.67
|Support 1
|678.47
|Resistance 2
|684.93
|Support 2
|676.53
|Resistance 3
|686.87
|Support 3
|674.27
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.15%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.09%
A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Tata Motors suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors' stock has experienced a range today, with a low of ₹678.80 and a high of ₹688.95. This fluctuation highlights the stock's volatility within the trading session, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -8.90% lower than yesterday
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Tata Motors' trading volume is down by 8.90% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹682.05, reflecting a decrease of 0.33%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal a further decline in prices.
Tata Motors Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Motors Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 683.4 and 679.5 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 679.5 and selling near hourly resistance 683.4 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|682.93
|Support 1
|679.78
|Resistance 2
|684.77
|Support 2
|678.47
|Resistance 3
|686.08
|Support 3
|676.63
Tata Motors Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|653.61
|10 Days
|640.96
|20 Days
|658.17
|50 Days
|708.72
|100 Days
|753.31
|300 Days
|881.26
Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors Short Term and Long Term Trends
Tata Motors Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Motors share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors trading at ₹680.45, up 0.10% from yesterday's ₹679.80
Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors share price is at ₹680.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹668.17 and ₹685.82 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹668.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 685.82 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Motors Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -9.54% lower than yesterday
Tata Motors Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Tata Motors has seen a trading volume that is 9.54% lower than the previous day, with the stock price at ₹682.05, reflecting a decrease of 0.33%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume may suggest a potential further drop in prices.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 684.5 and 679.9 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 679.9 and selling near hourly resistance 684.5 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|683.4
|Support 1
|679.5
|Resistance 2
|685.65
|Support 2
|677.85
|Resistance 3
|687.3
|Support 3
|675.6
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors trading at ₹682, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹679.80
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors share price is at ₹682 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹668.17 and ₹685.82 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹668.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 685.82 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors' stock price increased by 0.49% today, reaching ₹683.10, while its competitors show mixed performance. Maruti Suzuki India is experiencing a decline, whereas Ashok Leyland, Jupiter Wagons, and Force Motors are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.29% and 0.23%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Maruti Suzuki India
|11673.95
|-46.25
|-0.39
|13675.0
|10725.0
|367402.34
|Tata Motors
|683.1
|3.3
|0.49
|1179.05
|606.2
|251462.03
|Ashok Leyland
|207.2
|3.45
|1.69
|264.7
|159.75
|60844.85
|Jupiter Wagons
|309.25
|6.25
|2.06
|748.05
|270.2
|13127.6
|Force Motors
|7651.0
|185.4
|2.48
|10272.65
|6128.55
|9971.47
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -3.83% lower than yesterday
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Tata Motors has experienced a trading volume that is 3.83% lower compared to yesterday, with the stock price currently at ₹682.60, reflecting a decrease of 0.41%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price changes is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with higher volume may indicate a potential further drop in prices.
Tata Motors share price trades higher ahead of the board meet to consider fundraising up to ₹2,000 crore
Tata Motors share price has remained flat in the past one month, but the auto stock has declined 9% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Over the past six months, the Tata Group stock share price has dropped 30%.
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/tata-motors-share-price-trades-higher-ahead-of-the-board-meet-to-consider-fundraising-11742359741342.html
Tata Motors Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors touched a high of 683.5 & a low of 678.9 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|684.5
|Support 1
|679.9
|Resistance 2
|686.3
|Support 2
|677.1
|Resistance 3
|689.1
|Support 3
|675.3
Tata Motors Live Updates: Stock Peers
Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors' share price increased by 0.31% today, reaching ₹681.90, amidst a mixed performance from its peers. While Maruti Suzuki India experienced a decline, other peers like Ashok Leyland, Jupiter Wagons, and Force Motors saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, recorded slight changes of -0.07% and +0.11%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Maruti Suzuki India
|11664.05
|-56.15
|-0.48
|13675.0
|10725.0
|367090.77
|Tata Motors
|681.9
|2.1
|0.31
|1179.05
|606.2
|251020.29
|Ashok Leyland
|206.65
|2.9
|1.42
|264.7
|159.75
|60683.34
|Jupiter Wagons
|307.05
|4.05
|1.34
|748.05
|270.2
|13034.21
|Force Motors
|7467.65
|2.05
|0.03
|10272.65
|6128.55
|9732.51
Tata Motors Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.29%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.06%
A lower futures price along with lower open interest in Tata Motors suggests that the current bearish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a bottom here or start a reversal in the coming days.
Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors trading at ₹680.15, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹679.80
Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors share price is at ₹680.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹668.17 and ₹685.82 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹668.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 685.82 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors' share price has increased by 0.15%, currently trading at ₹680.85. However, over the past year, the price has decreased by 29.85% to ₹680.85. In contrast, during the same one-year period, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22834.30.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.92%
|3 Months
|-6.55%
|6 Months
|-30.25%
|YTD
|-8.12%
|1 Year
|-29.85%
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|685.82
|Support 1
|668.17
|Resistance 2
|692.63
|Support 2
|657.33
|Resistance 3
|703.47
|Support 3
|650.52
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13014 k
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 10.28% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 440 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors closed at ₹660.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹681.80 & ₹664.15 yesterday to end at ₹679.80. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.