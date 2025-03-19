Hello User
Tata Motors Share Price Highlights : Tata Motors closed today at 681.90, up 0.31% from yesterday's 679.80

12 min read . 08:04 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Highlights : Tata Motors stock price went up today, 19 Mar 2025, by 0.31 %. The stock closed at 679.80 per share. The stock is currently trading at 681.90 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Highlights

Tata Motors Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at 665.70 and closed at 660.90, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 681.80 and a low of 664.15 during the day. With a market capitalization of 250,247.24 crore, Tata Motors has a 52-week high of 1,179.05 and a low of 606.20. The BSE volume for the day was 440,745 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2025, 08:04 PM IST Tata Motors Live Updates: Shareholding information

Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors has a 10.96% MF holding & 18.66% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 10.58% in to 10.96% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 20.54% in to 18.66% in quarter.

19 Mar 2025, 07:34 PM IST Tata Motors Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Tata Motors has a ROE of 48.22% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 17.54% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 22.00% & 21.00% respectively.

19 Mar 2025, 06:07 PM IST Tata Motors Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors' share price increased by 0.31% today, reaching 681.90, amidst a mixed performance from its peers. While Maruti Suzuki India is experiencing a decline, companies like Ashok Leyland, Jupiter Wagons, and Force Motors are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Maruti Suzuki India11605.0-115.2-0.9813675.010725.0365232.35
Tata Motors681.92.10.311179.05606.2251020.29
Ashok Leyland205.21.450.71264.7159.7560257.54
Jupiter Wagons315.2512.254.04748.05270.213382.3
Force Motors7929.95464.356.2210272.656128.5510335.02
19 Mar 2025, 05:32 PM IST Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors' stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of 678.80 and a high of 688.95. The fluctuations indicate active trading, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics surrounding the company's performance.

19 Mar 2025, 04:35 PM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.02%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.49%

A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Tata Motors suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.

19 Mar 2025, 03:53 PM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors closed today at ₹681.90, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹679.80

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors share price closed the day at 681.90 - a 0.31% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 687.5 , 693.3 , 697.65. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 677.35 , 673.0 , 667.2.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

19 Mar 2025, 03:50 PM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -16.42% lower than yesterday

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Tata Motors has experienced a trading volume that is 16.42% lower compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at 681.90, reflecting a decrease of 0.31%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with higher volume may suggest a potential further drop in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 03:33 PM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 03:10 PM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors trading at ₹682.55, up 0.40% from yesterday's ₹679.80

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors share price is at 682.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 668.17 and 685.82 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 668.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 685.82 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Mar 2025, 02:59 PM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors Short Term and Long Term Trends

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Motors share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

19 Mar 2025, 02:56 PM IST Tata Motors Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days653.61
10 Days640.96
20 Days658.17
50 Days708.72
100 Days753.31
300 Days881.26
19 Mar 2025, 02:47 PM IST Tata Motors Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -12.06% lower than yesterday

Tata Motors Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Tata Motors has seen a trading volume that is 12.06% lower compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at 681.55, reflecting a decrease of 0.26%. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a likely sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal a potential further decline.

19 Mar 2025, 02:33 PM IST Tata Motors Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Motors Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 682.67 and 678.47 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 678.47 and selling near hourly resistance 682.67 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1682.35Support 1680.85
Resistance 2682.9Support 2679.9
Resistance 3683.85Support 3679.35
19 Mar 2025, 02:05 PM IST Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors trading at ₹681.45, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹679.80

Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors share price is at 681.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 668.17 and 685.82 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 668.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 685.82 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Mar 2025, 01:45 PM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -14.36% lower than yesterday

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Tata Motors' trading volume is down by 14.36% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 680.90, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.16%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 01:37 PM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 682.93 and 679.78 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 679.78 and selling near hourly resistance 682.93 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1682.67Support 1678.47
Resistance 2684.93Support 2676.53
Resistance 3686.87Support 3674.27
19 Mar 2025, 01:10 PM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.15%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.09%

A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Tata Motors suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.

19 Mar 2025, 01:00 PM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors' stock has experienced a range today, with a low of 678.80 and a high of 688.95. This fluctuation highlights the stock's volatility within the trading session, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics.

19 Mar 2025, 12:49 PM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -8.90% lower than yesterday

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Tata Motors' trading volume is down by 8.90% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 682.05, reflecting a decrease of 0.33%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal a further decline in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 12:34 PM IST Tata Motors Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Motors Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 683.4 and 679.5 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 679.5 and selling near hourly resistance 683.4 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1682.93Support 1679.78
Resistance 2684.77Support 2678.47
Resistance 3686.08Support 3676.63
19 Mar 2025, 12:23 PM IST Tata Motors Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days653.61
10 Days640.96
20 Days658.17
50 Days708.72
100 Days753.31
300 Days881.26
19 Mar 2025, 12:22 PM IST Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors Short Term and Long Term Trends

Tata Motors Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Motors share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

19 Mar 2025, 12:10 PM IST Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors trading at ₹680.45, up 0.10% from yesterday's ₹679.80

Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors share price is at 680.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 668.17 and 685.82 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 668.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 685.82 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Mar 2025, 11:48 AM IST Tata Motors Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -9.54% lower than yesterday

Tata Motors Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Tata Motors has seen a trading volume that is 9.54% lower than the previous day, with the stock price at 682.05, reflecting a decrease of 0.33%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume may suggest a potential further drop in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 11:37 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 684.5 and 679.9 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 679.9 and selling near hourly resistance 684.5 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1683.4Support 1679.5
Resistance 2685.65Support 2677.85
Resistance 3687.3Support 3675.6
19 Mar 2025, 11:23 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors trading at ₹682, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹679.80

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors share price is at 682 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 668.17 and 685.82 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 668.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 685.82 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Mar 2025, 11:15 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors' stock price increased by 0.49% today, reaching 683.10, while its competitors show mixed performance. Maruti Suzuki India is experiencing a decline, whereas Ashok Leyland, Jupiter Wagons, and Force Motors are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.29% and 0.23%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Maruti Suzuki India11673.95-46.25-0.3913675.010725.0367402.34
Tata Motors683.13.30.491179.05606.2251462.03
Ashok Leyland207.23.451.69264.7159.7560844.85
Jupiter Wagons309.256.252.06748.05270.213127.6
Force Motors7651.0185.42.4810272.656128.559971.47
19 Mar 2025, 10:48 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -3.83% lower than yesterday

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Tata Motors has experienced a trading volume that is 3.83% lower compared to yesterday, with the stock price currently at 682.60, reflecting a decrease of 0.41%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price changes is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with higher volume may indicate a potential further drop in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 10:44 AM IST Tata Motors share price trades higher ahead of the board meet to consider fundraising up to ₹2,000 crore

Tata Motors share price has remained flat in the past one month, but the auto stock has declined 9% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Over the past six months, the Tata Group stock share price has dropped 30%.

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/tata-motors-share-price-trades-higher-ahead-of-the-board-meet-to-consider-fundraising-11742359741342.html

19 Mar 2025, 10:34 AM IST Tata Motors Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors touched a high of 683.5 & a low of 678.9 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1684.5Support 1679.9
Resistance 2686.3Support 2677.1
Resistance 3689.1Support 3675.3
19 Mar 2025, 10:10 AM IST Tata Motors Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 09:55 AM IST Tata Motors Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors' share price increased by 0.31% today, reaching 681.90, amidst a mixed performance from its peers. While Maruti Suzuki India experienced a decline, other peers like Ashok Leyland, Jupiter Wagons, and Force Motors saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, recorded slight changes of -0.07% and +0.11%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Maruti Suzuki India11664.05-56.15-0.4813675.010725.0367090.77
Tata Motors681.92.10.311179.05606.2251020.29
Ashok Leyland206.652.91.42264.7159.7560683.34
Jupiter Wagons307.054.051.34748.05270.213034.21
Force Motors7467.652.050.0310272.656128.559732.51
19 Mar 2025, 09:40 AM IST Tata Motors Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.29%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.06%

A lower futures price along with lower open interest in Tata Motors suggests that the current bearish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a bottom here or start a reversal in the coming days.

19 Mar 2025, 09:34 AM IST Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors trading at ₹680.15, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹679.80

Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors share price is at 680.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 668.17 and 685.82 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 668.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 685.82 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Mar 2025, 09:18 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors' share price has increased by 0.15%, currently trading at 680.85. However, over the past year, the price has decreased by 29.85% to 680.85. In contrast, during the same one-year period, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22834.30.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.92%
3 Months-6.55%
6 Months-30.25%
YTD-8.12%
1 Year-29.85%
19 Mar 2025, 08:49 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1685.82Support 1668.17
Resistance 2692.63Support 2657.33
Resistance 3703.47Support 3650.52
19 Mar 2025, 08:31 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 833.0, 22.54% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 625.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7656
    Buy11111310
    Hold7879
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell1111
19 Mar 2025, 08:18 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13014 k

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 10.28% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 440 k.

19 Mar 2025, 08:01 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors closed at ₹660.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 681.80 & 664.15 yesterday to end at 679.80. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.