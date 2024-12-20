Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹742 and closed at ₹755.7, experiencing a high of ₹755.8 and a low of ₹741.35. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹278,182.6 crore. Over the past year, Tata Motors reached a 52-week high of ₹1,179.05 and a low of ₹693.76. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,095,480 shares for the day.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹927.0, 24.55% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹767.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|7
|5
|Buy
|10
|10
|11
|14
|Hold
|9
|9
|9
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.14% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 1095 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹755.8 & ₹741.35 yesterday to end at ₹744.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend