Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2025

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹680.70 and closed slightly higher at ₹681.60, indicating modest gains. The stock reached a high of ₹690.90 and a low of ₹675.50 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹250,633.81 crore, Tata Motors continues to show resilience, although it remains below its 52-week high of ₹1,179.05 and above the low of ₹667. Trading volume on BSE was 475,916 shares.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|689.63
|Support 1
|674.23
|Resistance 2
|697.97
|Support 2
|667.17
|Resistance 3
|705.03
|Support 3
|658.83
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹851.0, 24.99% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹625.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|5
|6
|7
|Buy
|12
|13
|11
|11
|Hold
|7
|7
|8
|9
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 475 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹690.90 & ₹675.50 yesterday to end at ₹680.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend