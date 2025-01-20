Hello User
Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went up today, 20 Jan 2025, by 0.65 %. The stock closed at 774.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 779.4 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at 774.4 and closed at the same price, indicating stability. The stock reached a high of 785.2 and a low of 772 during the day. With a market capitalization of 287,035.70 crore, Tata Motors is significantly impacted by its 52-week performance, with a high of 1,179.05 and a low of 718. The BSE volume recorded was 524,334 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jan 2025, 09:20 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors' share price has decreased by 1.04%, currently trading at 771.30. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a decline of 4.50%, also settling at 771.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 7.31%, reaching 23,203.20 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.66%
3 Months-9.18%
6 Months-21.24%
YTD5.35%
1 Year-4.5%
20 Jan 2025, 08:47 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1785.93Support 1772.73
Resistance 2792.17Support 2765.77
Resistance 3799.13Support 3759.53
20 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13889 k

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 45.78% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 524 k.

20 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors closed at ₹774.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 785.2 & 772 yesterday to end at 779.4. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

