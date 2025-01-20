Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹774.4 and closed at the same price, indicating stability. The stock reached a high of ₹785.2 and a low of ₹772 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹287,035.70 crore, Tata Motors is significantly impacted by its 52-week performance, with a high of ₹1,179.05 and a low of ₹718. The BSE volume recorded was 524,334 shares.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors' share price has decreased by 1.04%, currently trading at ₹771.30. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a decline of 4.50%, also settling at ₹771.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 7.31%, reaching 23,203.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.66%
|3 Months
|-9.18%
|6 Months
|-21.24%
|YTD
|5.35%
|1 Year
|-4.5%
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|785.93
|Support 1
|772.73
|Resistance 2
|792.17
|Support 2
|765.77
|Resistance 3
|799.13
|Support 3
|759.53
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 45.78% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 524 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹785.2 & ₹772 yesterday to end at ₹779.4. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.