Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at ₹990.9, reaching a high of ₹994.9 and a low of ₹975.55 before closing at ₹985.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹374,586.72 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1065.6 and a 52-week low of ₹557.45. The BSE trading volume was 312,686 shares.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 312 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹994.9 & ₹975.55 yesterday to end at ₹985.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend