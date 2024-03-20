Active Stocks
Tue Mar 19 2024 15:58:41
  1. Tata Consultancy Services share price
  2. 3,977.55 -4.03%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 148.65 -0.64%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,227.85 0.23%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 258.95 -2.28%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 409.50 -1.89%
Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 20 Mar 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 20 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went down today, 20 Mar 2024, by -1.51 %. The stock closed at 972.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 957.55 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today
Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : Tata Motors opened at 970.55 and closed at 972.2 on the last day. The high for the day was 970.55, and the low was 951.95. The market capitalization was 366909.6 crore. The 52-week high was 1065.6, and the 52-week low was 400.4. The BSE volume for the day was 273218 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Mar 2024, 08:02:14 AM IST

Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹972.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Motors had a trading volume of 273,218 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 972.2.

