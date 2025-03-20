Tata Motors Share Price Highlights : Tata Motors closed today at ₹690.15, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹681.90

Tata Motors Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹688.95 and closed at ₹679.80, experiencing a high of ₹688.95 and a low of ₹678.80. The company has a market capitalization of ₹251,020.29 crore. Over the past year, Tata Motors reached a 52-week high of ₹1,179.05 and a low of ₹606.20. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 425,234 shares for the day.
Tata Motors Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Tata Motors Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹833.0, 20.7% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹625.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|6
|5
|6
|Buy
|11
|11
|13
|10
|Hold
|7
|8
|7
|9
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Motors Live Updates: Stock Peers
Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors' share price increased by 1.21% today, reaching ₹690.15, amid a mixed performance from its competitors. While Jupiter Wagons is experiencing a decline, other peers like Maruti Suzuki India, Ashok Leyland, and Force Motors are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Maruti Suzuki India
|11735.9
|114.85
|0.99
|13675.0
|10725.0
|369352.03
|Tata Motors
|690.15
|8.25
|1.21
|1179.05
|606.2
|254057.27
|Ashok Leyland
|207.55
|2.35
|1.15
|264.7
|159.75
|60947.62
|Jupiter Wagons
|313.5
|-1.75
|-0.56
|748.05
|270.2
|13308.02
|Force Motors
|7979.9
|53.9
|0.68
|10272.65
|6128.55
|10400.12
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors' stock experienced a low of ₹679 and reached a high of ₹692.85 during the current trading day. This range reflects the stock's volatility and potential investor interest as it navigates market fluctuations.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.05%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.54%
A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Tata Motors suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors closed today at ₹690.15, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹681.90
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors share price closed the day at ₹690.15 - a 1.21% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 695.57 , 701.13 , 709.42. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 681.72 , 673.43 , 667.87.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 6.78% higher than yesterday
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Tata Motors' trading volume has increased by 6.78% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹690.15, reflecting a rise of 1.21%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors trading at ₹690.25, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹681.90
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Motors has surpassed the first resistance of ₹687.5 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹693.3. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹693.3 then there can be further positive price movement.
Tata Motors Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|656.10
|10 Days
|644.99
|20 Days
|657.03
|50 Days
|706.64
|100 Days
|750.89
|300 Days
|879.86
Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors Short Term and Long Term Trends
Tata Motors Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Motors share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Tata Motors Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 5.75% higher than yesterday
Tata Motors Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Tata Motors has seen a trading volume that is 5.75% greater than that of the previous day, with its stock price at ₹690.20, reflecting an increase of 1.22%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price is crucial for assessing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a robust upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Tata Motors Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Motors Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 692.27 and 688.97 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 688.97 and selling near hourly resistance 692.27 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|692.1
|Support 1
|688.4
|Resistance 2
|693.7
|Support 2
|686.3
|Resistance 3
|695.8
|Support 3
|684.7
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors trading at ₹690.40, up 1.25% from yesterday's ₹681.90
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Motors has surpassed the first resistance of ₹687.5 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹693.3. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹693.3 then there can be further positive price movement.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 5.96% higher than yesterday
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Tata Motors saw a trading volume that was 5.96% higher compared to yesterday, with its price at ₹690.25, reflecting an increase of 1.22%. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying market trends. When there is positive price movement accompanied by high volume, it often indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, negative price movement alongside high volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 695.38 and 685.28 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 685.28 and selling near hourly resistance 695.38 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|692.27
|Support 1
|688.97
|Resistance 2
|694.03
|Support 2
|687.43
|Resistance 3
|695.57
|Support 3
|685.67
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.3%; Futures open interest increased by 0.07%
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Tata Motors suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Motors stock experienced a low of ₹679 and reached a high of ₹692.85. This fluctuation indicates a trading range for the day, reflecting the stock's volatility and investor activity within this price bracket.
Tata Motors Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -5.61% lower than yesterday
Tata Motors Live Updates: As of midnight, Tata Motors has experienced a volume traded that is 5.61% lower compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹689.65, reflecting a decrease of 1.14%. Volume traded serves as a key indicator, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. A positive price shift accompanied by increased volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price shift with higher volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.
Tata Motors Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors touched a high of 692.85 & a low of 682.75 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour stock broke all the hourly resistance levels & is indicating extreme bullishness. Traders are advised to evaluate overbought conditions in hourly timeframe & tighten the stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|695.38
|Support 1
|685.28
|Resistance 2
|699.17
|Support 2
|678.97
|Resistance 3
|705.48
|Support 3
|675.18
Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors trading at ₹685.10, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹681.90
Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors share price is at ₹685.10 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹677.35 and ₹687.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹677.35 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 687.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -10.87% lower than yesterday
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Tata Motors has experienced a trading volume that is 10.87% lower compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹684.05, reflecting a decrease of 0.32%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze alongside price trends. An increase in price coupled with higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 684.97 and 679.02 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 679.02 and selling near hourly resistance 684.97 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|685.47
|Support 1
|681.62
|Resistance 2
|686.93
|Support 2
|679.23
|Resistance 3
|689.32
|Support 3
|677.77
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors trading at ₹683.55, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹681.90
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors share price is at ₹683.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹677.35 and ₹687.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹677.35 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 687.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Motors Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -6.32% lower than yesterday
Tata Motors Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Tata Motors has seen a trading volume that is 6.32% lower compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹681.65, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.04%. Analyzing volume traded alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. When there is a positive price movement accompanied by higher volume, it often indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, negative price movement with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Tata Motors Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors touched a high of 684.95 & a low of 679.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|684.97
|Support 1
|679.02
|Resistance 2
|687.93
|Support 2
|676.03
|Resistance 3
|690.92
|Support 3
|673.07
Tata Motors Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.29%; Futures open interest increased by 0.34%
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Tata Motors suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors trading at ₹683.60, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹681.90
Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors share price is at ₹683.60 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹677.35 and ₹687.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹677.35 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 687.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors' share price has increased by 0.41%, currently trading at ₹684.70. However, over the past year, the stock has declined by 28.55%, also settling at ₹684.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22,907.60 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.28%
|3 Months
|-4.06%
|6 Months
|-29.08%
|YTD
|-7.82%
|1 Year
|-28.55%
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|687.5
|Support 1
|677.35
|Resistance 2
|693.3
|Support 2
|673.0
|Resistance 3
|697.65
|Support 3
|667.2
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12959 k
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 24.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 425 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors closed at ₹679.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹688.95 & ₹678.80 yesterday to end at ₹681.90. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.