Tata Motors Share Price Highlights : Tata Motors closed today at 690.15, up 1.21% from yesterday's 681.90

11 min read . 06:33 PM IST Trade
Tata Motors Share Price Highlights : Tata Motors stock price went up today, 20 Mar 2025, by 1.21 %. The stock closed at 681.90 per share. The stock is currently trading at 690.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Highlights

Tata Motors Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at 688.95 and closed at 679.80, experiencing a high of 688.95 and a low of 678.80. The company has a market capitalization of 251,020.29 crore. Over the past year, Tata Motors reached a 52-week high of 1,179.05 and a low of 606.20. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 425,234 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Mar 2025, 06:33 PM IST Tata Motors Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 833.0, 20.7% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 625.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7656
    Buy11111310
    Hold7879
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell1111
20 Mar 2025, 06:04 PM IST Tata Motors Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors' share price increased by 1.21% today, reaching 690.15, amid a mixed performance from its competitors. While Jupiter Wagons is experiencing a decline, other peers like Maruti Suzuki India, Ashok Leyland, and Force Motors are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Maruti Suzuki India11735.9114.850.9913675.010725.0369352.03
Tata Motors690.158.251.211179.05606.2254057.27
Ashok Leyland207.552.351.15264.7159.7560947.62
Jupiter Wagons313.5-1.75-0.56748.05270.213308.02
Force Motors7979.953.90.6810272.656128.5510400.12
20 Mar 2025, 05:30 PM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors' stock experienced a low of 679 and reached a high of 692.85 during the current trading day. This range reflects the stock's volatility and potential investor interest as it navigates market fluctuations.

20 Mar 2025, 04:34 PM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.05%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.54%

A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Tata Motors suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.

20 Mar 2025, 03:52 PM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors closed today at ₹690.15, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹681.90

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors share price closed the day at 690.15 - a 1.21% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 695.57 , 701.13 , 709.42. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 681.72 , 673.43 , 667.87.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

20 Mar 2025, 03:47 PM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 6.78% higher than yesterday

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Tata Motors' trading volume has increased by 6.78% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 690.15, reflecting a rise of 1.21%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 03:15 PM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors trading at ₹690.25, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹681.90

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Motors has surpassed the first resistance of 687.5 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 693.3. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 693.3 then there can be further positive price movement.

20 Mar 2025, 02:58 PM IST Tata Motors Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days656.10
10 Days644.99
20 Days657.03
50 Days706.64
100 Days750.89
300 Days879.86
20 Mar 2025, 02:57 PM IST Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors Short Term and Long Term Trends

Tata Motors Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Motors share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

20 Mar 2025, 02:51 PM IST Tata Motors Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 5.75% higher than yesterday

Tata Motors Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Tata Motors has seen a trading volume that is 5.75% greater than that of the previous day, with its stock price at 690.20, reflecting an increase of 1.22%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price is crucial for assessing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a robust upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 02:34 PM IST Tata Motors Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Motors Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 692.27 and 688.97 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 688.97 and selling near hourly resistance 692.27 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1692.1Support 1688.4
Resistance 2693.7Support 2686.3
Resistance 3695.8Support 3684.7
20 Mar 2025, 02:03 PM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors trading at ₹690.40, up 1.25% from yesterday's ₹681.90

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Motors has surpassed the first resistance of 687.5 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 693.3. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 693.3 then there can be further positive price movement.

20 Mar 2025, 01:47 PM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 5.96% higher than yesterday

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Tata Motors saw a trading volume that was 5.96% higher compared to yesterday, with its price at 690.25, reflecting an increase of 1.22%. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying market trends. When there is positive price movement accompanied by high volume, it often indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, negative price movement alongside high volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 01:35 PM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 695.38 and 685.28 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 685.28 and selling near hourly resistance 695.38 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1692.27Support 1688.97
Resistance 2694.03Support 2687.43
Resistance 3695.57Support 3685.67
20 Mar 2025, 01:14 PM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.3%; Futures open interest increased by 0.07%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Tata Motors suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

20 Mar 2025, 01:06 PM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Motors stock experienced a low of 679 and reached a high of 692.85. This fluctuation indicates a trading range for the day, reflecting the stock's volatility and investor activity within this price bracket.

20 Mar 2025, 12:47 PM IST Tata Motors Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -5.61% lower than yesterday

Tata Motors Live Updates: As of midnight, Tata Motors has experienced a volume traded that is 5.61% lower compared to yesterday, with the price at 689.65, reflecting a decrease of 1.14%. Volume traded serves as a key indicator, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. A positive price shift accompanied by increased volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price shift with higher volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 12:35 PM IST Tata Motors Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors touched a high of 692.85 & a low of 682.75 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour stock broke all the hourly resistance levels & is indicating extreme bullishness. Traders are advised to evaluate overbought conditions in hourly timeframe & tighten the stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1695.38Support 1685.28
Resistance 2699.17Support 2678.97
Resistance 3705.48Support 3675.18
20 Mar 2025, 12:20 PM IST Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors Short Term and Long Term Trends

Tata Motors Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Motors share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

20 Mar 2025, 12:10 PM IST Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors trading at ₹685.10, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹681.90

Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors share price is at 685.10 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 677.35 and 687.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 677.35 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 687.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:45 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -10.87% lower than yesterday

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Tata Motors has experienced a trading volume that is 10.87% lower compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 684.05, reflecting a decrease of 0.32%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze alongside price trends. An increase in price coupled with higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 11:36 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 684.97 and 679.02 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 679.02 and selling near hourly resistance 684.97 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1685.47Support 1681.62
Resistance 2686.93Support 2679.23
Resistance 3689.32Support 3677.77
20 Mar 2025, 11:25 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors trading at ₹683.55, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹681.90

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors share price is at 683.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 677.35 and 687.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 677.35 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 687.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:11 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors' share price increased by 0.01% today, reaching 682, while its competitors showed mixed performance. Companies like Jupiter Wagons and Force Motors experienced declines, whereas Maruti Suzuki India and Ashok Leyland saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.54% and 0.59%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Maruti Suzuki India11643.722.650.1913675.010725.0366450.31
Tata Motors682.00.10.011179.05606.2251057.1
Ashok Leyland207.852.651.29264.7159.7561035.72
Jupiter Wagons312.6-2.65-0.84748.05270.213269.81
Force Motors7852.0-74.0-0.9310272.656128.5510233.43
20 Mar 2025, 10:49 AM IST Tata Motors Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -6.32% lower than yesterday

Tata Motors Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Tata Motors has seen a trading volume that is 6.32% lower compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 681.65, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.04%. Analyzing volume traded alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. When there is a positive price movement accompanied by higher volume, it often indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, negative price movement with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 10:37 AM IST Tata Motors Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors touched a high of 684.95 & a low of 679.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1684.97Support 1679.02
Resistance 2687.93Support 2676.03
Resistance 3690.92Support 3673.07
20 Mar 2025, 09:52 AM IST Tata Motors Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Motors Live Updates: Today, Tata Motors' share price decreased by 0.23%, trading at 680.35, amidst a mixed performance among its peers. While companies like Jupiter Wagons and Force Motors are experiencing declines, Maruti Suzuki India and Ashok Leyland are seeing gains. In the broader market, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.68% and 0.52%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Maruti Suzuki India11657.0536.00.3113675.010725.0366870.47
Tata Motors680.35-1.55-0.231179.05606.2250449.7
Ashok Leyland207.62.41.17264.7159.7560962.31
Jupiter Wagons314.05-1.2-0.38748.05270.213331.36
Force Motors7877.9-48.1-0.6110272.656128.5510267.18
20 Mar 2025, 09:41 AM IST Tata Motors Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.29%; Futures open interest increased by 0.34%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Tata Motors suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

20 Mar 2025, 09:30 AM IST Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors trading at ₹683.60, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹681.90

Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors share price is at 683.60 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 677.35 and 687.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 677.35 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 687.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 09:21 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors' share price has increased by 0.41%, currently trading at 684.70. However, over the past year, the stock has declined by 28.55%, also settling at 684.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22,907.60 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.28%
3 Months-4.06%
6 Months-29.08%
YTD-7.82%
1 Year-28.55%
20 Mar 2025, 08:45 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1687.5Support 1677.35
Resistance 2693.3Support 2673.0
Resistance 3697.65Support 3667.2
20 Mar 2025, 08:17 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12959 k

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 24.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 425 k.

20 Mar 2025, 08:03 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors closed at ₹679.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 688.95 & 678.80 yesterday to end at 681.90. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.