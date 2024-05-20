Active Stocks
Sat May 18 2024 12:49:03
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 952.95 0.76%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 316.85 1.12%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.90 0.39%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 436.50 -0.02%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 821.30 0.42%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stocks Soar in Positive Trading Session
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stocks Soar in Positive Trading Session

8 min read . Updated: 20 May 2024, 09:57 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went up today, 20 May 2024, by 0.76 %. The stock closed at 945.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 952.95 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Tata Motors opened at 950.7, reached a high of 958, and closed at 945.75. The stock's 52-week high was 1065.6 and the 52-week low was 504.75. The market capitalization for Tata Motors was 365,193.49 crore, with a BSE volume of 249,036 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 09:57:56 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Motors saw a 0.76% increase in its share price, reaching 952.95. Among its peers, the performance was mixed. Maruti Suzuki India and Jupiter Wagons experienced declines, while Tata Motors DVR and Ashok Leyland saw gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex each rose by 0.16% and 0.12% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Maruti Suzuki India12600.0-43.85-0.3513066.858964.9396147.24
Tata Motors952.957.20.761065.6504.75365193.49
Tata Motors DVR642.15.650.89712.9262.3246068.25
Ashok Leyland210.42.61.25209.9144.261776.12
Jupiter Wagons515.9-12.8-2.42534.65112.1521270.23
20 May 2024, 09:46:39 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.7%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.79%

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Tata Motors indicates that the current positive trend may be weakening, possibly leading to a potential peak or reversal in the near future.

20 May 2024, 09:31:06 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors trading at ₹952.95, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹945.75

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Tata Motors has surpassed the first resistance of 952.18 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 959.22. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 959.22 then there can be further positive price movement.

20 May 2024, 09:23:32 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Motors has increased by 0.76% and is currently trading at 952.95. Over the past year, Tata Motors' shares have surged by 86.00% to 952.95, while Nifty has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-9.65%
3 Months-1.28%
6 Months38.76%
YTD21.25%
1 Year86.0%
20 May 2024, 08:47:44 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1952.18Support 1939.68
Resistance 2959.22Support 2934.22
Resistance 3964.68Support 3927.18
20 May 2024, 08:20:22 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 32 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16259 k

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 99.68% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 mn & BSE volume was 1226 k.

20 May 2024, 08:05:23 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors closed at ₹945.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 958 & 947 yesterday to end at 945.75. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue